

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Eating a Mediterranean diet could decrease the chances an overweight person will experience regular pain, new research suggests.



A well-established connection between body weight and chronic pain might be explained by inflammation in the body, and the study points to anti-inflammatory foods including fish, nuts and beans as a key to preventing or reducing that pain, said lead researcher Charles Emery, a professor of psychology at The Ohio State University.



'We found that a healthy diet explained the link between weight and pain and specifically that seafood and plant proteins such as peas and nuts and beans were key,' said Emery, who is a member of Ohio State's Institute for Behavioral Medicine Research.



