BEAVERTON, OR -- (Marketwired) -- 02/22/17 -- The Ethernet Alliance, a global consortium dedicated to the continued success and advancement of Ethernet technologies, and NBASE-T Alliance, an industry-wide cooperative effort focused on enabling the development and deployment of products that support 2.5GBASE-T and 5GBASE-T Ethernet today announced final details of the upcoming 2.5G and 5GBASE-T Technology - Multi-Vendor Interop Here Today webinar. Highlighting the market readiness of next-generation Ethernet technologies, this webinar delivers an in-depth review of the results of their recent joint plugfest.

WHAT: The Ethernet ecosystem is on the verge of a profound transformation, with the largest build-out ever of next-generation Ethernet technologies rapidly approaching. Laying the groundwork for this mass deployment, the Ethernet Alliance and NBASE-T Alliance united to host the first-ever combined plugfest for NBASE-T and IEEE 802.3bz™ technologies in late 2016. The 2.5G and 5GBASE-T Technology - Multi-Vendor Interop Here Today webinar thoroughly explores the results generated by the successful testing event.

WHEN & WHERE: The 2.5G and 5GBASE-T Technology - Multi-Vendor Interop Here Today webinar will be offered at 8am PST, Thursday, March 9, 2017, with a second presentation at 5pm PST the same day. For more information or to register for the 8am session, please visit http://bit.ly/NBASET-Webinar. To register for the 5pm session, please visit http://bit.ly/NBASETWebinar.

WHO & WHY ATTEND: Anyone interested in understanding what lies ahead in the next Ethernet era, including enterprise network architects, equipment manufacturers and vendors, test and measurement personnel, media, analysts, and those deploying next generation Wi-Fi™ technology, will benefit from taking part in this event.

SESSIONS & SPEAKERS: The 2.5G and 5GBASE-T Technology - Multi-Vendor Interop Here Today webinar is being presented by the following Ethernet Alliance and NBASE-T Alliance expert speakers:

David Chalupsky, chair, BASE-T subcommittee, and board of directors, Ethernet Alliance; board of directors, NBASE-T Alliance; and principal engineer, Network Division, Intel Corporation

George Zimmerman, technical committee chair, Ethernet Alliance; board of directors, NBASE-T Alliance; and president and principal consultant, CME Consulting

Amrik Baines, technical committee chair, NBASE-T Alliance; and hardware principal engineer, Cisco Systems, Inc.

For more information about the Ethernet Alliance, please visit http://www.ethernetalliance.org, follow @EthernetAllianc on Twitter, visit its Facebook page, or join the EA LinkedIn group.

For additional information about the NBASE-T Alliance, visit http://www.nbaset.org, follow @NBASETAlliance on Twitter, or join its LinkedIn group.

About the Ethernet Alliance

The Ethernet Alliance is a global consortium that includes system and component vendors, industry experts, and university and government professionals who are committed to the continued success and expansion of Ethernet technology. The Ethernet Alliance takes Ethernet standards to market by supporting activities that span from incubation of new Ethernet technologies to interoperability demonstrations and education.

About the NBASE-T Alliance

The NBASE-T Alliance is an industry-wide cooperative effort focused on enabling the development and deployment of products that support 2.5G and 5GBASE-T Ethernet. The alliance was founded in 2014 to build consensus and help streamline the development of a new standard. That standard, IEEE 802.3bz, was approved in September 2016 and is compatible with specifications published by the NBASE-T Alliance. In addition, the specification includes additional features that further optimize networks based on the standard. The specifications enabled member companies to quickly develop and deploy 2.5G and 5GBASE-T products, making use of the large, installed base of copper cabling, such as Cat5e and Cat6, found in many places including enterprise, home and service provider networks. Today, the alliance continues to publish specifications, facilitate interoperability and educate the market about the multiple applications of the technology.

Media Contact:

Melissa Power

Interprose Public Relations for Ethernet Alliance

P: 401-454-1314

E: Email Contact



Erika Powelson

Powelson Communications for NBASE-T Alliance

P: 408-781-4981

E: Email Contact



