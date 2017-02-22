SEATTLE, WA -- (Marketwired) -- 02/22/17 -- TierPoint LLC, a leading national provider of hybrid IT solutions, announced today that Dick Weisberg has been named Regional Vice President, Sales for the company's Pacific Northwest region.

Based in the Seattle area, where he has lived for nearly 25 years, Weisberg leads the regional team's efforts to identify how organizations can benefit from TierPoint's comprehensive portfolio of solutions, including private, multi-tenant, hyperscale and hybrid cloud; colocation, disaster recovery, security and other managed IT services.

"My team and I are extremely excited about this opportunity," said Weisberg. "This region includes many dynamic and innovative companies in diverse industries that require state-of-the-art IT infrastructure services. TierPoint is well positioned to be the provider of choice for these companies, with 40 world-class data centers in 20 markets, eight multi-tenant cloud pods, and a range of hybrid IT solutions that are, frankly, second to none."

"We're very fortunate to have Dick join us as a regional sales leader," said John Holland, TierPoint Senior Vice President, Sales. "He's a proven, top-performing manager who knows the region and its business community. And most importantly, his approach to business fits perfectly with the TierPoint culture, where we place a premium on superior, unrivaled customer care."

Weisberg has a distinguished career, spanning more than 25 years of technology sales and business management experience. Before TierPoint, he held positions with several major technology companies, including CenturyLink Business Technology Solutions, Savvis, ADIC, and Attachmate Corporation. He earned his Master of Business Administration (MBA) degree and a Bachelor of Science in Communications from the University of Texas at Austin.

About TierPoint

TierPoint is a leading national provider of hybrid IT solutions that help organizations drive performance and manage risk. No other U.S. provider comes even close to matching TierPoint's unique combination of clients, facilities, solutions, and service. The company has one of the largest customer bases in the industry, with over 5,000 clients of all shapes and sizes trusting it with mission-critical IT operations. TierPoint has one of the largest and most geographically diversified footprints in the nation, with 40 data centers in 20 markets and 8 multi-tenant cloud pods, connected by a coast-to-coast network. The company offers one of the most comprehensive solution portfolios of private, multitenant, hyperscale, and hybrid cloud; colocation, disaster recovery, security, and other managed IT services. Led by a proven management team, TierPoint's network of hundreds of experienced IT professionals offer local, white-glove customer service in the company's data center markets and beyond, customizing agile solutions to each client's unique needs. Importantly, TierPoint can integrate and seamlessly manage all of these services for its clients, helping them get more from their IT infrastructure than they can get anywhere else.

