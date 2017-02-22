EMERYVILLE, CA--(Marketwired - February 22, 2017) - Global strategic advisory and expert consulting firm Berkeley Research Group announced today that it has launched a Cybersecurity Risk Management Study.

The study follows the 2016 Cybersecurity Preparedness Benchmarking Study and will provide participants an understanding of how organizations manage cyber-security risks, including systems, assets, data and capabilities. The study will gauge leadership sentiment toward cyber security, as well as elements of essential protection and incident response planning. The initiative will also analyze cyber-budget priorities and program oversight.

The CS Risk Management study will be conducted in English and Spanish. Completing the questionnaire should take approximately 20 minutes. Participant data will be anonymized; BRG professionals may schedule follow-up interviews and knowledge-sharing sessions with self-identified participants to clarify response(s). Results of the study will be published on April 3.

BRG has partnered with the following organizations to conduct the study:

Cyber Security Institute, The University of Houston - Clear Lake

American Chamber of Commerce of Mexico

American Chamber of Commerce and Industry of Panama

American Business Group of Riyadh

Bogota Chamber of Commerce

Guatemala Chamber of Commerce

International Chamber of Commerce Colombia

International Chamber of Commerce Guatemala

PrimeGlobal (an association of independent accounting firms)

National Puerto Rican Chamber of Commerce

US-Mexico Chamber of Commerce

For inclusion in the study, contact Faisal Amin, director of Benchmarking and Strategic Research, at famin@thinkbrg.com. Additional information about the CS Risk Management study and BRG's Benchmarking and Strategic Research practice can be found at www.thinkbrg.com/benchmarking.

