Europe Cosmeceutical Market Outlook 2017-2022: Nanotechnology based Cosmeceutical Products Gaining Momentum - Research and Markets

DUBLIN, Feb 22, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Research and Markets has announced the addition of the "Europe Cosmeceutical Market Outlook 2022" report to their offering.

The European cosmeceutical industry is forecasted to grow at a CAGR of 6% during the period of 2016-2022.

Europe Cosmeceutical Market Outlook 2022 portrays current and future scenario of the cosmeceutical industry in Europe responsible for industry's growth. Further, the rise in technological innovations and continuous launch of new products by players namely Procter & Gamble, Johnson & Johnson, etc. has contributed significantly in the development of its overall market.

Moreover, it provides the key analysis and market estimation of its industry segment, such as skin care, hair care, injectables, etc. Skin care is the dominant segment, followed by the hair care and injectables. Attributed to rising desire of youthful skin among age group of 35 and above, the anti aging market held largest share. Further, the hair care market is also likely to grow owing to incessant product launch of its products catering to the issues such as hair fall, anti dandruff, etc. The challenges witnessed by the cosmeceutical industry and its players have also been highlighted, in order to build better understanding of the industry.

With a view to provide a balanced outlook, the report covers competitive landscape that includes company profiling of major players like Procter and Gamble, L'oreal, Avon, Shiseido, Johnson and Johnson, Estee Lauder, Beiersdorf and Merz Pharma.

Key Topics Covered:

1. Analyst View

2. Research Methodology

3. Market Trends and Drivers

3.1 Increasing Preference amongst Ageing population

3.2 New Product Launch Encouraging Beauty Solutions

3.3 Nanotechnology based Cosmeceutical Products Gaining Momentum

3.4 Plant Stem Technology Driving Skin Care Segment

4. Europe Cosmeceutical Market Outlook 2022

4.1 By Segment

4.2 By Country

5. Industry Challenges

5.1 Lax Regulation

5.2 High Cost of Branded Cosmeceuticals

6. Competitive Landscape

6.1 Procter and Gamble

6.2 L'oreal

6.3 Avon

6.4 Shiseido

6.5 Johnson and Johnson

6.6 Estee Lauder

6.7 Beiersdorf

6.8 Merz Pharma

For more information about this report visit http://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/qkhpx6/europe

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716