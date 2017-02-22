Global Over The Top (OTT) Market by Content Type, by Platform, by Deployment Model, by Service Type, by User Type, by Revenue Model, by End User, by Region, Competition Forecast and Opportunities, 2011-2021: TechSci Research Report

NEW YORK, February 22, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Over The Top (OTT) is a solution that enables an individual or an enterprise to transfer content such as audio, video, text and images over the internet, without the involvement of any system operator or provider for distribution of content. Rising penetration of telecom network providers across the globe, improving broadband network infrastructure, growing number of platforms to access online content such as smartphones & tablets, desktops & laptops, smart TVs and gaming consoles, are driving global over the top market. Rising demand for Video On Demand (VOD), Subscription Video On Demand (SVOD), VoIP (Voice Over Internet Protocol), Internet TV, web conferencing, instant messaging services, etc., has resulted in significant increase in online traffic over the last few years. Moreover, expanding online gamer base and introduction of new technologies to enhance gaming experience are propelling growth in global online gaming market. Furthermore, rising consumer inclination towards online media content access over multi-screen platforms is further anticipated to drive global over the top market through 2021.

According toTechSci Research report"Global Over The Top (OTT) Market By Content Type (VoIP, Text & Media, Video), By Platform, By Deployment Model, By Service Type, By User Type, By Revenue Model, By End User, By Region, Competition Forecast and Opportunities, 2011-2021", global OTT market is projected to surpass $64.9 billion by 2021, on account ofgrowing trend of Bring Your Own Device (BYOD), rising adoption of cloud computing, expanding market for Internet of Things (IoT). Netflix accounted for the highest market share in global OTT market in 2015, and the company is anticipated to maintain its dominance in the coming years on account of growing video streaming business and rising number of partnerships of Netflix with various local content providers, globally. In 2015, media & entertainment sector was the largest end-user of OTT market. Increasing demand for online content such as online publishing, Internet TV, online advertising, and online short & long videos, is anticipated to fuel exchange of online content in media & entertainment sector, which is expected to translate into media & entertainment sector maintaining its dominance in the global OTT market during the forecast period."Global Over The Top (OTT) Market By Content Type (VoIP, Text & Media, Video), By Platform, By Deployment Model, By Service Type, By User Type, By Revenue Model, By End User, By Region, Competition Forecast and Opportunities, 2011-2021"discusses the following aspects of the Over The Top (OTT) market, globally:

Global Over The Top Market Size, Share & Forecast

Segmental Analysis - By Content Type (Voice Over IP, Text & Media, Video) By Platform (Smartphones & Tablet, Desktop & Laptop, Smart TV, Set Top Box, Gaming Consoles, Others) By Deployment Model (On-Premises, Cloud) By Service Type (Installation & Maintenance, Consulting, Managed Services, Others) By User Type (Individual/Home, Small & Medium Enterprises, Large Enterprises) By Revenue Model (Subscription, Rental, Procurement, Advertisement) By End User (Media & Entertainment, BFSI, IT & Telecom, Retail, Healthcare, Education, Others)

Regional Analysis - North America , Europe , Asia-Pacific , Middle East & Africa , and South America

, , , & , and Changing Market Trends & Emerging Opportunities

Competitive Landscape & Strategic Recommendations

Report Methodology:

The information contained in this report is based upon both primary and secondary sources. Primary research includes interviews with over the top product & solution providers and industry experts. Secondary research includes an exhaustive search of relevant publications such as company annual reports, financial reports and other proprietary databases.

Table of Content:

1.Product Overview

2.Research Methodology

3.Analyst View

4.Global Over The Top (OTT) Market Outlook

4.1.Market Size & Forecast (Value)

4.2.Market Share & Forecast

5.North America Over The Top (OTT) Market Outlook

5.1.Market Size & Forecast (Value)

5.2.Market Share & Forecast

6.Asia-Pacific Over The Top (OTT) Market Outlook

6.1.Market Size & Forecast (Value)

6.2.Market Share & Forecast

7.Europe Over The Top (OTT) Market Outlook

7.1.Market Size & Forecast (Value)

7.2.Market Share & Forecast

8.Middle East & Africa Over The Top (OTT) Market Outlook

8.1.Market Size & Forecast (Value)

8.2.Market Share & Forecast

9.South America Over The Top (OTT) Market Outlook

9.1.Market Size & Forecast (Value)

9.2.Market Share & Forecast

10.Market Attractiveness Index

11.Market Dynamics

11.1. Impact Analysis

11.2. Drivers

11.3. Challenges

12.Recent Trends & Developments

13.Competitive Landscape

14.Strategic Recommendations



