Gynecology Surgical Instruments Market Worth 2.44 Billion USD by 2021

According to a new market research report "Gynecology Surgical Instruments Market by Product (Scissors, Forceps, Trocar, SIMS, CUSCO), Application (Laparoscopy, Colposcopy, Hysteroscopy, D&C, Ablation, Biopsy), & End User (Hospital, Clinic, Ambulatory Surgery Center) - Global Forecast to 2021", published by MarketsandMarkets, the global market is expected to reach USD 2.44 Billion by 2021 from USD 1.73 Billion in 2016, at a CAGR of 7.1% during the forecast period.

The report analyzes and studies the major market drivers, restraints, opportunities, and challenges in North America, Europe, Asia, and Rest of the World (RoW)

The growth of the market is mainly driven by factors such as the high incidence of gynecological diseases, increasing awareness programs, and rising government investments for providing advanced healthcare facilities & services. However, increasing preference for robotic surgeries is the major factor that may restrain the growth of this market to a certain extent during the forecast period.

The report segments the market based on products, applications, end user, and region. On the basis of products, the market is segmented into forceps, scissors, needle holders, dilators, trocars, vaginal speculums, and other instruments. Forceps are expected to account for the largest share of the market, in 2016. The growth of the forceps segment is attributed to the increase in the number of gynecological surgeries and the repeated use of forceps in most gynecological surgeries.

Based on application, the market is further segmented into laparoscopy, hysteroscopy, dilation and curettage, colposcopy, and other applications. Laparoscopy segment is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. Laparoscopy forms the largest and fastest-growing application segment of the market. This is mainly attributed to the various advantages of laparoscopy procedures, which includes less blood loss, shorter hospital stays, and fewer intraoperative & postoperative complications.

On the basis of end user, the market is categorized into hospitals, clinics, and ambulatory surgery centers. In 2016, hospitals and clinics were expected to be the major end-user segment in the market. The large share of this segment can be attributed to the increasing incidence of gynecological diseases and the need for timely diagnosis and treatment of these diseases, growing government involvement in increasing awareness regarding women's health issues, and increase in funding and infrastructural development in hospitals.

Based on region, the market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia, and the Rest of the World (RoW). North America accounted for the largest share of this market in 2016. However, the Asian market is expected to grow at the highest CAGR mainly due to the increasing awareness programs, high incidence of gynecological diseases, increasing government initiatives focusing on women's health, and improvements in the healthcare sector of Asian countries.

The market is highly fragmented with several big and emerging players. Key market players include B. Braun Melsungen AG (Germany), CooperSurgical Inc. (U.S.), Ethicon, Inc. (U.S.), KARL STORZ GmbH & Co. KG (Germany), KLS Martin Group (U.S.), MedGyn Products (U.S.), Olympus Corporation (Japan), Richard WOLF GmbH (Germany), Sklar Surgical Instruments (U.S.), and Tetra Surgical (Pakistan).

