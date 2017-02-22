Kapsch TrafficCom North America is pleased to announce the appointment of Jeffrey Adler, PhD PE to its management team as Vice President of ITS and Solution Consulting practice. Jeff will be responsible for leading Kapsch's growing Consulting practice for federal, state, and local agencies across North America. The ITS and Solution Consulting group partners with transportation agencies to improve operational efficiency and enhance traveler mobility with smart technology and services. Jeff will be responsible for building business relationships and developing new geographical markets for the Consulting group and supporting Kapsch's business development and Solution Center teams to further Kapsch's industry-leading ITS solutions and services.

Jeff joins Kapsch with over 20 years of experience in Intelligent Transportation Systems (ITS) and technology innovation, with an emphasis on traveler mobility, technology innovation, advanced traffic management solutions, and traveler information systems. He has held senior positions in business development, technical project and product management, and strategic consulting. Jeff is a registered Professional Engineer (PE) in several states and earned a PhD in Engineering from the University of California, Irvine.

About Kapsch TrafficCom

Kapsch TrafficCom is a provider of intelligent transportation systems (ITS) in the segments of toll collection, traffic management, safety and security, smart urban mobility and connected cars. The end-to-end solutions of Kapsch TrafficCom cover the entire value creation chain of its customers as a one-stop shop, from components and design to the installation and operation of systems. The core business comprises the development, installation and operation of electronic toll collection and traffic management systems.

References in more than 50 countries on all continents have made Kapsch TrafficCom a globally recognized ITS provider. As part of the Kapsch Group, an Austrian family-owned technology group founded in 1892, Kapsch TrafficCom is headquartered in Vienna, Austria, and has subsidiaries and branches in 30 countries. It has been listed since 2007 on the Vienna Stock Exchange (KTCG) and generated revenues of EUR 526 million in the fiscal year 2015/16 with over 4,600 employees.

For additional information: www.kapsch.net and www.kapschtraffic.com.

