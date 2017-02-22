Organic Skin Care Company MuLondon Reveals New Brand Identity, Seals of Approval

LONDON, February 22, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

MuLondon Shows Off New Brand Identity For Their Skin Care Range With Updated Packaging, Highlighting Seals Of Approval: The Soil Association, 1% For The Planet And Certified B Corporation

MuLondon, the premier producer of artisan organic skin care products, is proud to present a fresh new brand identity. The understated look has been carefully chosen to reflect the company values: clean, simple, modern and honest.

Based in London, MuLondon has been helping customers in the UK and the rest of the world to better skin since 2008. The independent skin care company does this naturally, through simple and mild, yet effective cruelty-free and vegan formulas based on time-proven herbal ingredients.

MuLondon moisturisers, such as the rich and healing 'Marigold, Frankincense & Myrrh', are now packed in luxurious, heavy-duty glass jars with white lids. MuLondon cleansers, like the lush and fragrant 'Rose, Rosehip & Rosemary', come in semi-transparent foamer bottles with frosted caps. To top it off, the range is adorned with new matte-laminated labels.

MuLondon's new brand identity has been created by Marcos Dos Santos Lisboa, an award-winning international designer. The packaging incorporates large areas of white space and clean, simple lines with dashes of colour. Each MuLondon formula has specific characteristics and unique fragrance and healing properties, reflected in the colours which have been carefully chosen for each of the products.

"Simplicity and purity were the main ingredients I used to reflect the new brand identity for MuLondon. The aim was to develop a new visual perception of MuLondon, based on its organic origin, respect for nature and expertise. During the creation process, Paul Cézanne's explorations of geometric simplification and optical phenomena were my references. The result is a graphic abstraction inspired by nature: a flower field, an ingredient, a fragrance. Additionally, the careful choice of colours was instrumental in capturing the true essence and personality of each product. My desire was to summarise the excellence and the love that is in each jar, giving every MuLondon customer a unique experience." - Marcos Dos Santos Lisboa.

Cristina Colli, a professional photographer and visual storytelling artist who specialises in still life, has created gorgeous new lifestyle photos for MuLondon. Her images beautifully represent the story, values and energy of the company.

"I love working with ethical brands passionate about their values and the quality of their products, so I jumped at the opportunity to be part of MuLondon's re-branding. Flowers and plants are my favourite subjects, and my artistic vision was in line with MuLondon's, so it felt very natural to create images for the brand. I enjoyed every minute of our collaboration, from the initial brainstorming to the actual styling and photography. Each image tells the story of the natural ingredients used for the featured product, and I loved working with such a variety of colours and textures - a wonderful mix of simple and exotic that I found really inspiring." - Cristina Colli, http://www.cristinacolli.com.

Along with the new look, MuLondon is presenting its latest achievements in the form of three highly coveted seals of approval: The Soil Association Organic, 1% For The Planet and Certified B Corporation.

The Soil Association: MuLondon has used certified organic ingredients since its inception. Now the finished products are also approved by The Soil Association, the UK's leading organic certifier.

1% For The Planet: By joining 1% For The Planet, MuLondon has pledged to donate at least 1% of its total sales to environmental non-profits.

Certified B Corporation: MuLondon is the first UK skin care company to be certified, and joins the ranks of many high-profile corporations, who all use business as a force for good, with a triple bottom line: people, planet and profit.

"I am incredibly proud to announce the new look for MuLondon. We have worked very hard on creating something that feels modern and is true to our core values. It's an honour to have had the expertise of creative people like our designer and photographer. Marcos Dos Santos Lisboa created our beautiful new brand identity, product labels and marketing materials with the utmost attention to detail, beauty and harmony. Our lifestyle photographer Cristina Colli really connected with our vision and created stunning images for all MuLondon products and ingredients in their natural setting, surrounded by and immersed in magical plant life. We have arrived and are ready to rock our new look!" - Boris Zatezic, Founder & CEO at MuLondon.

For more information about MuLondon and to experience the company's new and refreshed website, please visit http://www.MuLondon.com .

About MuLondon

MuLondon brings joy and balance with its award-winning skin care range from London, inspired by traditional herbalism. Pure natural essential oils and herbal extracts are used to divinely scent and gently preserve the certified organic ingredients. MuLondon products include such luxurious essences as 'Marigold, Frankincense & Myrrh' and 'Rose, Rosehip & Rosemary'. The range is certified organic by The Soil Association, cruelty-free by The Leaping Bunny and registered vegan by The Vegan Society. MuLondon is a member of 1% For The Planet and is a Certified B Corporation.

Contact: Boris Zatezic, Founder & CEO

Address: MuLondon, 64C Evelyn Street, London SE8 5DD, United Kingdom

Website: http://www.MuLondon.com

Email: http://www.MuLondon.com/contact

