Year-over-year growth in industry adoption and customer acquisition continues to enhance 1WorldSync's market-leading position



LAWRENCEVILLE, N.J., 2017-02-22 16:00 CET (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- For the fifth year in a row, 1WorldSync, the largest global content exchange network, has experienced record growth in industry adoption and customer acquisition. Significant investments in cloud-based solutions to further enhance customers' ability to aggregate, curate, and syndicate trusted product content have solidified 1WorldSync's market-leading position, leading to record growth and expanded global market penetration in 2016.



1WorldSync increased its Global Trade Item Number (GTIN) base by 2.25 million in 2016, enabling more sellers to standardize product content between trading partners and optimize data quality than any other content exchange network in the industry. Currently powering 85 percent of the GTINs in the Global Data Synchronization Network (GDSN), 1WorldSync empowers customers to exchange authentic, synchronized product content with trading partners and consumers around the world. The company enabled the exchange of more than 1.4 million product images for 540,000 products within the consumer products and supply chain categories in 2016.



"We have seen an incredible increase in our customer base, highlighted by our market-leading depth of coverage across multiple industries, markets and geographies in the past two years," said Nihat Arkan, CEO of 1WorldSync. "Our customers come to us because we understand their product content challenges and provide a single solution for all their needs. Our innovative solution allows us to help increase their competitive advantage through improved data quality and enhanced transparency in today's competitive digital market."



1WorldSync increased its market coverage in several industries over the past year. In the healthcare industry, the company now powers the aggregation and distribution of product content for 98 percent of the healthcare GTINs in the GDSN. In the foodservice industry, 75 percent of the GTINs in the GDSN went through 1WorldSync in 2016.



Additionally, 1WorldSync retained a vast majority of existing customers while increasing its base, experiencing 95 percent customer retention rate since 2015. The company maintained an average 93 percent retention rate over the past five years. With 2,400 non-GDSN company acquisitions over this time, this retention is a significant contributor to the continued growth of the company.



