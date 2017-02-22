Dear Customer,



Nasdaq Stockholm will change the tick size table for three Exchange Traded Notes tomorrow, Thursday February 23, 2017. Original date for the change was February 20, 2017.



Previous information:



-- Market data notice -- INET Notice



Further information:



For GCF configuration issues, please contact E-mail: dataproducts@nasdaq.com



For technical questions, please contact Tel: +46 8 405 6410, E-mail: operator@nasdaq.com