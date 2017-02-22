

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Researchers have discovered a combination of drugs that that can regenerate hair cells in the inner ear, offering a potential new way to treat hearing loss.



Within the inner ear, thousands of hair cells detect sound waves and translate them into nerve signals that allow humans to hear speech, music, and other everyday sounds. Damage to these cells is one of the leading causes of hearing loss, which affects 48 million Americans.



A man is born with about 15,000 hair cells per ear, and once damaged, these cells cannot regrow. However, researchers at Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT), Brigham and Women's Hospital, and Massachusetts Eye and Ear have now discovered a combination of drugs that expands the population of progenitor cells (also called supporting cells) in the ear and induces them to become hair cells, offering a potential new way to treat hearing loss.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX