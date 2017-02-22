Strategy Analytics Introduces User Experience Strategies (UXS) Service

Road mapping the Future User Experience of Emerging Technologies

BOSTON, Feb. 22, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --Strategy Analytics (www.strategyanalytics.com) is pleased to announce a new structure to its User Experience Innovation Practice (UXIP). Continually evolving to meet the needs of clients in emerging technology spaces, the User Experience Strategies (UXS) Service has been set up to complement UXIP's existing In-vehicle User Experience (IVX) Service and proprietary research capabilities, to deliver a comprehensive user experience service.

Analyzing UX innovation opportunities in wireless, smart home, and other emerging technologies, UXS is designed to provide a roadmap to help clients design the optimal experience by understanding the emerging needs, motivations, use cases, pain-points and "must-have" experiences of lead adopters and future target consumers. Key deliverables include a monthly Technology Planning Report, answering key questions such as: Which future use cases will drive new technologies? Which consumer segments will adopt emerging technologies? And which monetization strategies will maximize adoption and profitability?

Click here for more information: http://sa-link.cc/1jj

Kevin Nolan, VP, UXIP commented, "I am pleased to announce that Chris Schreiner, current Director of IVX, has been promoted to Director, Syndicated Services, UXIP. Bringing a wealth of experience, Chris's appointment will ensure that we can continue to enhance our project portfolio and capabilities through both syndicated and proprietary research."

About Strategy Analytics

Strategy Analytics, Inc. provides the competitive edge with advisory services, consulting and actionable market intelligence for emerging technology, mobile and wireless, digital consumer and automotive electronics companies. With offices in North America, Europe and Asia, Strategy Analytics delivers insights for enterprise success. www.StrategyAnalytics.com.

About the User Experience Innovation Practice (UXIP)

UXIP provides design guidance and competitive intelligence on user experiences and opportunities for UX innovation. Focusing on user behaviors, motivations and interests across multiple consumer verticals, UXIP helps clients meet consumer needs, develop usable solutions and deliver compelling user experiences through both syndicated and proprietary research capabilities. With our extensive expertise in large-scale survey work, in-depth interviews, focus groups and observational sessions, UXIP's research methodologies allow strategic user-centric analysis on the potential for new technologies. Providing actionable insight, go-to-market strategies and business recommendations, UXIP is a leading supplier of consumer knowledge to the technology industry. Click here for more information.

Press Contacts

US Contact: Chris Schreiner, +1 617 614 0713, cshreiner@strategyanalytics.com

European Contact: Diane O'Neill, +44(0) 1908 423 669, doneill@strategyanalytics.com

Logo - http://mma.prnewswire.com/media/323745/strategy_analytics_logo.jpg