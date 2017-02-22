ST PETERSBURG, FL -- (Marketwired) -- 02/22/17 -- The process to sell a business profitably has long been regarded as either an act of luck or a mystery reserved for the very fortunate few. For many business owners, the key to successfully turning their business assets into liquid assets has long been held under wraps; yet in an unprecedented move, Emery Ellinger, CEO of Aberdeen Advisors, is sharing his precise roadmap to sell a business for maximum value.

Turn Your Blood, Sweat & Tears Into Cash, which will be published on February 28th, 2017, is already being regarded as the handbook on how to sell businesses to the ideal buyer, for the highest sales price, under the best terms and conditions, and with the fastest closing time. This is Ellinger's first published book, and the first time Aberdeen Advisors publishes their proven methodology for successfully selling businesses.

The book walks the reader through the "Six Steps To Sold," the Company's unique process designed to help business owners find the right buyer and ultimately land the highest sales price for their business. According to Ellinger, his ultimate goal with the book is to free business owners to do whatever's next on their list.

"If a successful business owner can use this book to help transform their years of dedication and commitment into cash, I will truly be a happy man," said Emery Ellinger, author and CEO of Aberdeen Advisors.

Many seasoned business owners have followed Aberdeen's process and reported highly satisfactory results. "We experienced the Author's process firsthand while selling our business and it delivered phenomenal results," reported Keith Norder, former owner of Timberland Door in Largo, FL.

Aberdeen Advisors, Inc., is an M&A Advisory firm Ellinger founded after having built and sold his own multi-million-dollar marketing companies. He is recognized as a mergers and acquisitions thought-leader in the Tampa Bay market and is well-known throughout the Southeast for his ability to connect ideal buyers with sellers. He has successfully completed hundreds of transactions including mergers, acquisitions, divestitures and financings.

The book launch event for Turn Your Blood, Sweat & Tears Into Cash will be held at a free event in Downtown Tampa at the Tampa Club, on Tuesday, February 28th, 2017, from 6pm to 9pm, where the book will be on display and available for purchase.

