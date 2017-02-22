sprite-preloader
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen
22.02.2017 | 16:16
Global Psoriasis Drugs Market Outlook 2022 - Research and Markets

DUBLIN, Feb 22, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Research and Markets has announced the addition of the "Global Psoriasis Drugs Market by Drug Molecule (Biologic, Small Molecule Drugs), By Route of Administration (Systemic, Topical), By Mechanism of Action (TNF Inhibitors, Interleukin Blockers) Outlook 2022" report to their offering.

The global psoriasis drugs market is anticipated to witness a high growth during 2016-2022

This report provides a detailed analysis of the current and future market scenario of the global psoriasis drugs market. The report provides insight about the major drivers and challenges, along with the latest innovations in this industry. In addition, the report also highlights various opportunities available for growth of the global psoriasis drugs market.

The global psoriasis drugs market has been segmented on the basis of type of drug molecule into biologics drugs and small molecule/chemical drugs. Biologics are gaining popularity due to the high efficacy and specificity of these drugs for the treatment of various types of psoriasis. Moreover, the increasing awareness about these drugs among people is also helping its market to grow all across the globe.

Furthermore, the global psoriasis drugs market has also been segmented on the basis of their route of administration. According to the report, the psoriasis drugs can be administered by topical route as well as systemic route. Systemic route of administration is expected to witness a high growth owing to its high efficacy. Similarly, the market has been segmented on the basis of mechanism of action of the drug into TNF inhibitors, interleukin blockers, and others. Interleukin blockers are gaining high popularity amongst all classes of drugs.

Market Dynamics

Drivers

  • Rising Prevalence of Psoriasis
  • Increasing Awareness
  • Growing Geriatric Population
  • Rising Healthcare Expenditure

Challenges

  • Patent Cliff of Blockbuster Drugs
  • High Cost

Opportunities

  • Biologic Drugs Flaring Up Psoriasis Drugs Market
  • Incessant Launch of Novel Products

Companies Mentioned

  • AbbVie Inc.
  • Amgen Inc.
  • Biocon
  • Celgene Corporation
  • Celltrion Inc.
  • Dr.Reddy's Laboratories
  • Eli Lilly and Company
  • Johnson & Johnson
  • Novartis
  • Pfizer Inc.

