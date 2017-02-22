Research and Markets has announced the addition of the "Brain Tumor Diagnosis And Therapeutics Market 2014 2025" report to their offering.

The global brain tumor diagnosis and therapeutics market is expected to reach USD 773.1 million by 2025. The market is expected to pose lucrative growth over the forecast period, owing to increasing incidence of various brain cancers, particularly glioblastoma, coupled with rising geriatric population.

Increasing Public-Private Partnerships (PPPs) in the health sector, which are modernizing diagnostic imaging and radiology services, are supporting the expansion of this industry. Emerging technologies like Sodium Magnetic Resonance Imaging (23Na MRI), Positron Emission Tomography (PET), and Chemical Exchange Saturation Transfer (CEST) are used to detect the response of brain tumors in multicenter clinical trial settings. In addition, these technologies are helpful in quantitatively imaging tumor response to therapies, thereby promoting their use during treatment.

These technologies have the potential to extend MRI beyond anatomical imaging by providing information on physiology and cellular metabolism, thereby increasing the efficiency of diagnosis. Hence, the market is expected to witness productive growth over the forecast period.

Companies Mentioned

GE Healthcare

Hitachi, Ltd.

Philips Healthcare

Siemens Healthineers

Toshiba Corporation

Fujifilm Corporation

Shimadzu Corporation

Carestream Health

Key Topics Covered:

1. Methodology and Scope

2. Executive Summary

3. Brain Tumor Diagnosis and Therapeutics Market Variables, Trends Scope

4. Brain Tumor Diagnosis and Therapeutics Market: Type Estimates Trend Analysis

5. Brain Tumor Diagnosis and Therapeutics Market: Therapeutics Estimates & Trend Analysis

6. Brain Tumor Diagnosis and Therapeutics Market: Regional Estimates Trend Analysis

7. Competitive Landscape

