Global Edible Insects Market to Reach $1.53 Billion in 2021 - Analysis By Segments, Types of Insect & Regions - Research and Markets

Research and Markets has announced the addition of the "Worldwide Edible Insects Market by Segment [Raw; Coated (Bars, Candy, Chocolate, Cookie, Chips, Crackers, Snack Packs); Powdered (Flour, Baking Powder, Protein Powder, Salts); Paste]: Market Size, Forecasts, Insights and Opportunities (2016-2021)" report to their offering.

This 2016 Market Analysis and Forecasting Report on Edible Insects provides insights into key market requirements gathered from consumers, stores, retail outlets, and shops and their preferences, priorities and perception of commercially available edible insects. The study also covers key adoption factors such as user preferences on palate, tastes, age groups, consumption patterns, and coatings.

The Edible Insects market report provides an in-depth analysis on the market size and forecasts of the variety of segments of commercial available edible insects and bugs, including market opportunities across the globe.

The market for edible insects is segmented into three categories - Segments, Insect Types and Regions.

By Segments - the market size and forecasts for edible insects is provided by four segment types - Raw, Coated, Powdered, and Paste. Coated is further segmented by Bars, Candy, Chocolate, Cookies, Chips, Crackers, Snack Packs and Others. Powdered is further segmented by Flour, Baking Powder, Protein Powder, Salts and Others.

By Types of Insect - Beetles; Caterpillars; Bees, Wasps and Ants; Grasshoppers, Locusts and Crickets; Cicadas, Plant Hoppers, Scale Insects, True bugs; Termites; Dragonflies; Flies; Others.

By Regions - the market size and forecasts are provided for 5 regions - North America , Europe , Middle-East & Africa , Central/ Latin America and Asia-Pacific .

Companies Mentioned:

All Things Bugs

Aspire

Big Cricket Farms

Bitty Foods

Bush Grub

Chapul

Damhert

DeliBugs

Don Bugito

Entomo Farms

Exo

Goffard Sisters

Green Kow

Grub

Hopper Foods

HotLix

Insectable

Insecteo

Jimini's

Micronutris

Sexy Food

Six Foods

Snack Insect

Tiny Farms

Report Structure:

1 Edible Insects: Research Overview And Summary

2 Edible Insects: Market Overview And Forces

3 Edible Insects: Market Size And Forecast By Segments

4 Edible Insects: Market Size And Forecast By Insect Types

5 Edible Insects: Market Size And Forecast - By Regions

6 Edible Insects: Market Supply And Demand Trends

