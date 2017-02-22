High Temperature Insulation Materials Market Worth 5.13 Billion USD by 2021

PUNE, India, February 22, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

The report "High Temperature Insulation Materials Market by Type (Ceramic Fibers, Insulating Firebricks, Calcium Silicate), Temperature Range (600°C-1100°C, 1100°C-1500°C, 1500°C-1700°C, and 1700°C & Above), End-Use Industry, Region - Global Forecast to 2021", published by MarketsandMarkets, The market is projected to reach USD 5.13 Billion by 2021, at a CAGR of 8.3% between 2016 and 2021.

This growth is mainly attributed to the increasing demand for high temperature insulation materials from varied industries, such as petrochemicals, automotive, and aerospace, among others.

Ceramic Fibers: The most widely used type of high temperature insulation materials

Ceramic fibers are widely utilized in varied end-use industries. These fibers have low thermal conductivity, which make them a remarkable energy-saving material. In addition, ceramic fibers have low density and low thermal inertia, which facilitate the control of temperature inside the insulating surface. These properties of ceramic fibers, along with their wide range of operating temperatures, have led to the increasing usage of ceramic fibers over other materials in several industries.

The largest temperature range in the high temperature insulation materials market

The temperature range of 600oC-1100oC is the largest temperature range in the high temperature insulation materials market. This is due to the fact that materials such as ceramic fibers, insulating firebricks, and calcium silicate, among others find maximum operations in the temperature range of 600ãC-1100ãC.

Petrochemicals: The largest end-use industry segment of the high temperature insulation materials market

Among all end-use industries, the petrochemicals segment is the largest end-use industry segment of the high temperature insulation materials market. Growth in the petrochemicals industry can be attributed to the growing demand for petrochemical products across varied regions worldwide. To address the growing demand for these products, manufacturers are focused on enhancing their production capacities. This has led to the development of new manufacturing units that use high temperature insulations, owing to the growing concerns associated with energy savings and GHG emissions.

Asia-Pacific: The largest regional segment of the high temperature insulation materials market

Asia-Pacific is the largest regional segment of the High Temperature Insulation Materials Market, in terms of value and volume. Countries in this region such as China, India, Japan, and South Korea are witnessing a gradual increase in the use of high temperature insulation materials. The shift in the manufacturing base of several end-use industries, increase in foreign investments, and rise in the number of new manufacturing establishments in different sectors are expected to be the key driving factors propelling the growth of the high temperature insulation materials market in the Asia-Pacific region.

Morgan Thermal Ceramics Plc (U.K.), Unifrax I LLC (U.S), Etex Group (Belgium), RHI AG (Austria), and Almatis GmbH (Germany) are the most active players in the high temperature insulation materials market. Morgan Thermal Ceramics Plc is a key player in the high temperature insulation materials market. As part of its growth strategy, the company has focused on developing new products made of high temperature insulation materials. Another company that has established a strong foothold in the high temperature insulation materials market is Unifrax I LLC (U.S.). The company focuses on investing in mergers & acquisitions and new product launches to develop innovative products and new technologies.

