Research and Markets has announced the addition of the "Telco Digital Transformation: Lessons from the World's Most Powerful Digital Companies" report to their offering.

Telco Digital Transformation: Lessons from the world's most powerful digital companies, a thematic research report, examines effective strategies for telcos to capitalize on the explosive growth in the consumption of digital services.

The report identifies key lessons in digital prowess from major brands including Google, Apple, Facebook and Amazon that have led the value shift from technology provision to enablement, and provides and in-depth analysis of telco strategies to transform their internal operations, coming up with new technology use cases and exploring new service and revenue models.

Key Findings

The world's leaders in market capitalization show us how disruptive digital strategies can produce remarkable growth opportunities for the business. Apple and Google taught us how to pioneer revolutionary business models. Amazon showed us how to masterfully virtualize a brick-and-mortar industry, and Facebook transformed the definition of content services, putting the user as the central author.

Telecom service providers know first-hand the impact of the digital revolt, as SMS and traditional voice services become increasingly replaced by IP-based voice and messaging apps such as Skype and WhatsApp. Telcos have been catalysts of the transformation of mobile devices from communications tools to life management hubs. Yet, to thrive in the digital economy requires far more than technology or product prowess-- it calls for entirely novel service models.

To secure a profitable slice of the new digital domain, telecom service providers need to transform how they deliver services, content and apps. Telco digital transformation begins with a digital corporate culture to drive the discovery of new innovation engines, disruptive business models and digitally-smart customer relationship platforms. Telecom companies that can turn the challenge of digital transformation into profitable opportunities will prevail.

Key Topics Covered:

Executive summary

Section 1: Digital services market context

Section 2: Lessons in digital prowess

Section 3: Telco approaches to digital

Section 4: Key Findings Recommendations

