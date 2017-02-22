HEINEKEN Holding NV: HEINEKEN HOLDING N.V. PUBLISHES 2016 ANNUAL REPORT

Amsterdam, 22 February 2017 - Heineken Holding N.V. (EURONEXT: HEIO; OTCQX: HKHHY) today announced that it has published its 2016 Annual Report.



The Annual Report of Heineken Holding N.V. is available on the website: www.heinekenholding.com (http://www.heinekenholding.com/)

PRESS ENQUIRIES

Media Heineken Holding N.V.

Kees Jongsma

Tel: +31-6-54798253

E-mail: cjongsma@spj.nl (mailto:cjongsma@spj.nl)

Media Heineken N.V.

Michael Fuchs

E-mail: pressoffice@heineken.com

Tel: +31-20-5239-355

Jesper Kleingeld

E-mail: pressoffice@heineken.com

Tel: +31-20-5239-355

Investor and analyst enquiries

Sonya Ghobrial

E-mail: investors@heineken.com (mailto:investors@heineken.com)

Tel: +31-20-5239-590

Marc Kanter / Gabriela Malczynska

E-mail: investors@heineken.com (mailto:investors@heineken.com)

Tel: +31-20-5239-590

Editorial information:

HEINEKEN is the world's most international brewer. It is the leading developer and marketer of premium beer and cider brands. Led by the Heineken® brand, the Group has a powerful portfolio of more than 250 international, regional, local and specialty beers and ciders. HEINEKEN is committed to innovation, long-term brand investment, disciplined sales execution and focused cost management. Through "Brewing a Better World", sustainability is embedded in the business and delivers value for all stakeholders. HEINEKEN has a well-balanced geographic footprint with leadership positions in both developed and developing markets. HEINEKEN employs approximately 73,500 people and operates more than 165 breweries, malteries, cider plants and other production facilities in more than 70 countries. Heineken N.V. and Heineken Holding N.V. shares trade on the Euronext in Amsterdam. Prices for the ordinary shares may be accessed on Bloomberg under the symbols HEIA NA and HEIO NA and on Reuters under HEIN.AS and HEIO.AS. HEINEKEN has two sponsored level 1 American Depositary Receipt (ADR) programmes: Heineken N.V. (OTCQX: HEINY) and Heineken Holding N.V. (OTCQX: HKHHY). Most recent information is available on the website:

www.theHEINEKENcompany.com and follow HEINEKEN via @HEINEKENCorp.

Heineken Holding N.V. engages in no activities other than its participating interest in Heineken N.V. and the management or supervision of and provision of services to that company.

