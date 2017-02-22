Global Software Provider Interact Recognized as one of Tech City UK's Future Fifty Pioneering Late Stage Tech Companies

MANCHESTER, England, February 22, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Interact, a global provider of enterprise intranet software, has today been named as one of the UK's top 50 pioneering late stage tech companies as part of Tech City UK's Future Fifty programme. The programme aims to identify organizations who have a unique opportunity to scale and become a UK powerhouse in the global tech economy.

The recognition comes off the back of recent exponential growth by Interact, who opened a San Francisco office in 2016 to add to their existing operations in Manchester and New York.

Parveen Dhanda, Programme Lead for Future Fifty at Tech City UK, says: "We're delighted to be working with this year's intake. Together, they represent the diversity and depth of the UK technology sector. Their passion and talent has seen them do amazing things so far and we look forward to helping them to take the next step."

Past alumni of the program include Interact customer AO.com, as well as Deliveroo, Graze, Shazam and Skyscanner.

Commenting on the accolade, Interact Founder and CEO Nigel Danson says: "Interact is delighted to be recognized as a Future Fifty company. It's amazing to be acknowledged alongside other incredible UK tech organisations, and we're really excited to see what the next 12 months bring as we continue our global growth."

Notes to Editors

Interact

Interact is a global enterprise software company that serves intranet software to over one million users across more than 750 organizations. We specialize in solving internal communication and collaboration challenges by combining our sophisticated intranet software with outstanding professional services, focusing on developing long-term strategic partnerships with our customers. Headquartered in Manchester, Interact has offices in New York, and San Francisco, having enjoyed exponential growth in recent years.

Press contacts:

Bianca Hartley

VP Marketing

T: +44(0)161-927-3222

E: bianca.hartley@interact-intranet.com

