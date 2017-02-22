Printed Electronics Market to Reach $19.15 Billion by 2025 - Surging Demand for the Flexible Electronics at Low Manufacturing Costs - Research and Markets

DUBLIN, Feb 22, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Research and Markets has announced the addition of the "Printed Electronics Market 2014 - 2025" report to their offering.

The global printed electronics market is projected to reach USD 19.15 billion by 2025. The surging demand for the flexible electronics at low manufacturing costs and the need for eco-friendly technologies is paving the way for increased adoption of the technology.

Additionally, the increasing penetration of IoT worldwide is proving to be a prime factor in pulling the printed electronics market over the forecast period. The continuously growing demand for IoT in the telecommunication industry for enhancing the network and optimizing the performance along with operations is expected to propel the application of technology over the forecast period.

Numerous technological advancements and developments have led to the evolution of various electronic gadgets and instruments. The growing awareness and user-friendly technologies are leading to the early adoption of these innovative products significantly.

The printed electronics market is categorized based on the materials needed, technologies, and the devices holding a major application over the forecast period. The Asia Pacific region contributes to the major demand of the conductive inks and is expected to hold the grip over the estimated time. This demand can be accredited to the increased production of consumer electronics across the regional countries.

However, the North America and European countries such as UK, Germany, and Norway includes various organizations and associations involved in the promoting and investing in R&D for developing the printed electronics technology. Furthermore, the Asia Pacific region is also expected to witness heavy demand which has led the companies to invest heavily for enhancing the ink quality, reliability, and other conductive properties.

