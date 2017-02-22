Radiology Information System Market Expected to Reach $941 Million by 2022, Globally - Allied Market Research

PORTLAND, Oregon and PUNE, India, February 22, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

According to a new report published by Allied Market Research, titled, "Radiology Information System Market by Type, Component, Deployment Mode and End User: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2014-2022," the radiology information system market was valued at $603 million in 2015, and is projected to reach $941 million by 2022, growing at a CAGR of 5.9% from 2016 to 2022. The integrated radiology information systems segment held over three-fifths share of the total market in 2015.

(Logo: http://photos.prnewswire.com/prnh/20140911/647229 )



Summary of the Report Radiology Information System Market can be accessed on the website at: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/radiology-information-systems-market

Radiology information system (RIS) is a computer networked system used to organize and manage the workflow of medical imagery and radiology department, supporting business analysis in a department. RIS is widely used along with picture archiving and communication system (PACS) and vendor neutral archive to manage billing, record keeping, and image archives.

The integrated radiology information systems held the largest share in 2015 and is expected to grow at the highest CAGR of 6.0% during the analysis period. This is owing to the surging adoption and demand of integrated healthcare information technology platforms in various healthcare organization for easy operations to curb over expense and provide quality health.

Services component segment held the largest market share with more than three-eighths share in 2015 due to high improving healthcare infrastructure in the emerging markets such as Brazil and Middle East. Software segment is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the analysis period owing to the increase in the demand of RIS software in radiology and imaging laboratories.

Web-based deployment segment dominated the RIS market in 2015 and accounted for three-fifths of the overall RIS market. However, cloud-based segment is expected to grow at the fastest CAGR of 7.8% during the analysis period, due to increase in demand for cloud-based services because they reduce operational cost for the healthcare organization.

KEY FINDINGS OF THE STUDY

Integrated radiology information system was the leading segment in 2015

North America is projected to grow at a CAGR of 5.5%

is projected to grow at a CAGR of 5.5% Asia-Pacific is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the analysis period

is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the analysis period Hospital held the largest market share of the total RIS market in 2015

The global cloud-based market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 7.8% during the study period

Geographically, North America accounted for the largest market share in 2015, due to well-established healthcare system in the region, higher adoption of healthcare information technologies, and increase in the number of chronic disease. However, Asia-Pacific is expected to emerge as the area with maximum growth potential due to focus of key players in the emerging economies and improving healthcare infrastructure.

According to Hemali Narkhede, Manager, Healthcare Research at Allied Market Research "North America and Europe are expected to dominate the global radiology information system market during the forecast period, while the emerging countries in the Asia-Pacific and Latin America are projected to offer significant growth opportunities."

The report provides a comprehensive analysis of some of the key players operating in this market including Epic Systems Corporation, MedInformatix, Inc., GE Healthcare, Carestream Health, Inc., Cerner Corporation, Merge Healthcare Incorporated, Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc., McKesson Corporation, Koninklijke Philips N.V., and Siemens AG.

Read similar market research reports on Life Sciences at: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/life-sciences-market-report

About Us:

Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Portland, Oregon. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of "Market Research Reports" and "Business Intelligence Solutions". AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domain.

We are in professional corporate relations with various companies and this helps us in digging out market data that helps us generate accurate research data tables and confirms utmost accuracy in our market forecasting. Each and every data presented in the reports published by us is extracted through primary interviews with top officials from leading companies of domain concerned. Our secondary data procurement methodology includes deep online and offline research and discussion with knowledgeable professionals and analysts in the industry.



Contact:

Rahul Thakur

5933 NE Win Sivers Drive

#205, Portland, OR 97220

United States

Direct: +1-503-894-6022

Toll Free: +1 (800) 792-5285 (U.S. & Canada)

Fax: +1 (855) 550-5975

E-mail: sales@alliedmarketresearch.com



Website: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com