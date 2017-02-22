

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Mortgage applications in the U.S. declined 2 percent last week, seasonally adjusted, from a week earlier.



According to data from the Mortgage Bankers Association, market composite index, a measure of mortgage loan application volume, for the week ending February 17 decreased 2 percent on a seasonally adjusted basis from one week earlier.



On an unadjusted basis, the index increased 1 percent week over week.



The Refinance Index decrease 1 percent from a week ago, as the refinance share of mortgage activity decreased to 46.2 percent of total applications from 46.9 percent last week. The adjustable-rate mortgage (ARM) share of activity decreased to 7.3 percent of total applications.



The Federal Housing Administration's share of total applications dropped to 11.6 percent from 11.9 percent last week; the Veteran Affairs' share of total applications increased to 12.1 percent from 11.8 percent last week; and the United States Department of Agriculture's share of total applications decreased to 0.9 percent from 1.0 percent last week.



The average contract interest rate for 30-year fixed-rate mortgages with conforming loan balances increased to 4.36 percent from 4.32 percent. The average contract interest rate for 30-year fixed-rate mortgages with jumbo loan balances decreased to 4.29 percent from 4.28 percent.



