Worldwide IC Packaging Market 2016-2021 - Research and Markets

DUBLIN, Feb 22, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Research and Markets has announced the addition of the "The Worldwide IC Packaging Market 2016 Edition" report to their offering.

Integrated circuits are beyond question one of the most significant inventions of the 20th Century. Billions of ICs are manufactured every year, and are used in a vast range of products.

In 2015, nearly 380 billion ICs were manufactured and shipped by semiconductor companies across the globe, and over the next five years, it is expected that the market will expand at a compounded annual growth rate of more than 4%.



At one time, the methods and technologies used to package and protect delicate integrated circuits were relatively simple. However, as IC devices themselves have become more powerful, the sophistication and complexity of IC packaging have also matured. Today, there are dozens of different types of packages in hundreds, even thousands of variations.



The Worldwide IC Packaging Market, 2016 Edition provides in-depth analysis of semiconductor devices and the IC packaging industry. Using extensively researched historical and current market trend data, the report examines the global IC packaging market, providing 5-year forecasts from a number of perspectives, including packaging type, I/O count, and application.



Forecasts are provided for unit shipments, annual revenues and packaging pricing for 31 separate IC device types, as well as 14 major packaging categories comprised of 44 market segments. The report also includes an economic and major product overview of the global electronics industry, as well as a focused analysis of the Outsourced Semiconductor Assembly and Test (OSAT) industry segment.



Key Topics Covered:



Chapter 1: Introduction



Chapter 2: Executive Summary



Chapter 3: Economic Outlook and Worldwide



- Electronics Industry Forecast

- World and Semiconductor Overview

- Not All Economies Recovering Equally; Unrest Remains

- World GDP

- Global Electronics Market

- Electronics Industry Summary Forecast



- Communications Markets, including: Cellular Handsets, LANs, DSL & Cable Modems, Carrier-class Equipment

- Computers Markets, including: PCs, Tablets, Servers, Storage Systems,Monitors, Printers

- Consumer Markets, including: TVs, Settop Boxes, Digital Cameras, Personal Navigation Devices

- Industrial Markets, including: Process Control, Test & Measurements, Other Industrial

- Medical Markets, including: Medical Diagnostics, Therapeutic, Monitoring & Surgical

- Automotive Markets

- Commercial Aviation, Defense and Other Transportation Markets



Chapter 4: IC Packaging Market Analysis by Semiconductor Device



- Worldwide Semiconductor Device Market



- Total Market Forecasts

- IC Application Forecasts

- Regional Market Trends



- Covers: Consumer, Transportation, Computer Communications, Industrial & Other

- IC Market Forecasts by Major World Regions

- Market Forecasts by Device Type

- Transistors

- Processor Devices: MPUs, MCUs (4-bit, 8-bit, 16-bit, 32+-bit), DSPs

- Memory Devices: DRAM, SRAM, Flash, ROM/EPROM, EEPROM

- Logic Devices: Digital Bipolar, Standard Logic, Gate Arrays, Standard Cell & PLDs, Display Drivers & Touch Screen Controllers, Special Purpose Logic (Consumer, Computers, Communications, Automotive, Multipurpose & Other)

- Analog Devices: Amplifiers & Comparators, Interfaces, Voltage Regulators & References, Data Converters, Application-Specific Analog (Consumer, Computers, Communications, Automotive, Industrial & Other)



Chapter 5: IC Packaging Overview and Total



- Worldwide Market Analysis

- Overview

- IC Package Families

- Worldwide IC Packaging Market

- Total IC Packaging Market Forecasts



- IC Packaging Market by I/O Count

- Package Pricing Trends



- IC Package Families Forecasts



- Transistor Outline Packaging Markets

- Dual In-Line Package Markets

- Small Outline Transistor Market

- Small Outline Markets

- Thin Small Outline Package Markets

- Chip Carrier Markets

- Quad Flat Pack Markets

- Dual Flat Pack No Lead Markets

- Quad Flat Pack No Lead Markets

- Pin Grid Array Package Markets

- Ball Grid Array Package Markets

- Fine-Pitch Ball Grid Array Package Markets

- Wafer-Level Packaging Markets

- Direct Chip Attach Markets



- Advanced IC Packaging



- Multichip Packages

- Fan-Out Wafer-Level Package (FOWLP)

- Multirow QFN Packages

- Flip Chip Interconnection

- Through-Silicon Via Interconnect Solutions



Chapter 6: OSAT Market and Strategy Analysis



- Outsourcing in the Semiconductor Market OSAT Market Forecasts, including: Unit Shipments, Revenues, Package ASP

- OSAT Market Leaders



Companies Mentioned



- 3D Plus

- ASE

- Advotech

- AIC Semiconductor

- Amkor Technology

- Anst China

- Azimuth

- Carsem

- Chant World Technology

- China Wafer Level CSP

- ChipMOS

- Cirtek

- CONNECTEC Japan

- CORWIL Technology

- Deca Technologies

- FlipChip Int'l

- Greatek Electronics

- Hana Microelectronics

- HANA Micron

- I2A Technologies

- J-Devices

- Jiangsu Changjiang Electronics

- Lingsen Precision

- NANIUM

- Nantong Fujitsu

- Nepes Corp.

- OSE

- Powertech

- Shinko Electric

- Signetics Corp.

- Sigurd

- SPiL

- SPEL

- STATS ChipPAC

- Tera Probe

- Tianshui Huati an Tech

- Unisem

- UTAC

- Vigilant Technology

- Walton Advanced Eng.

- Xintec



For more information about this report visit http://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/6wgpkv/the_worldwide_ic

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716