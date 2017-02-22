Global De-Icing Fluid Market by Type, By Application, By Composition, By Region, By Company Forecast & Opportunities, 2021: TechSci Research Report

NEW YORK, February 22, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

De-icing fluids are key chemicals used in the aviation industry in cold regions across the globe. Growth in global de-icing fluids market can be attributed to rising demand for these fluids in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific. Based on their composition as well as physical and chemical properties, de-icing fluids can be classified as - Type I, Type II, Type III and Type IV de-icing fluids. Increasing product awareness, continuing expansion in aviation industry, increasing cargo carriage through airways and growing number of strategic alliances is projected to drive growth in global de-icing fluids market through 2021. Additionally, rising accidents and problems associated with snow depositionon aircrafts at low temperatures such as hindrance in flight operations and extreme difficulty in take offsare also anticipated to augur well for global de-icing fluidsmarket in the coming years.

According to"Global De-icing Fluids Market By Type, By Application, By Composition, Competition Forecast and Opportunities, 2011 - 2021", global market for de-icing fluids is projected to grow at a CAGR of over 5% during 2016 - 2021. Growth in global de-icing fluids market is projected to be underpinned by rising investments by private companies and supportive government initiatives to boost aviation industry across major global economies. North America and Europe accounted for a cumulative share of more than 85% in the global de-icing fluids market, and the dominance of both of these regions is expected to continue over the next five years. Increasing expenditure on research and development by companies operating in the global de-icing fluids market is anticipated to result in rollout of new products and technologies in the coming years, which is expected to have a positive impact on the global de-icing market. Few of the major players operating in global de-icing fluids market include Clariant International Ltd., The Dow Chemical Company, Kilfrost, Proviron Holding NV, Cryotech Deicing Technology, LNT Solutions, LyondellBasell Industries NV, and Integrated Deicing Services, LLC."Global De-icing Fluids Market By Type, By Application, By Composition, Competition Forecast and Opportunities, 2011 - 2021"report elaborates following aspects related to global de-icing fluids market:

Global De-icing Fluids Market Size, Share & Forecast

Segmental Analysis - By Type (Type I, Type II, Type III & Type IV), By Application (Commercial & Non Commercial), By Composition (Propylene Glycol & Ethylene Glycol)

Regional Analysis - North America , Europe and Asia-Pacific

, and Market Dynamics, Impact Analysis & BPS Analysis

Changing Market Trends & Emerging Opportunities

Competitive Landscape & Strategic Recommendations

Report Methodology:

The information contained in this report is based upon both primary and secondary sources. Primary research includes interviews with de-icing fluid manufacturers, suppliers and industry experts. Secondary research includes an exhaustive search of relevant publications like company annual reports, financial reports and other proprietary databases.

Table of Content:

1.Product Overview

2.Research Methodology

3.Analyst View

4.Global De-icing Fluids Market Outlook

4.1. Market Size & Forecast (Value & Volume)

4.2. Market Share & Forecast

4.3. BPS Analysis

4.4. Market Attractiveness Index

5.Global De-icing Fluids Market Segmental Analysis

5.1. Global Propylene Glycol De-icing Fluids Market Outlook

5.2. Global Ethylene Glycol De-icing Fluids Market Outlook

6.Global De-icing Fluids Market Regional Analysis

6.1. North America De-icing Fluids Market Outlook

6.2. Europe De-icing Fluids Market Outlook

6.3. Asia-Pacific De-icing Fluids Market Outlook

7.Pricing Analysis

8.Market Dynamics

8.1. Drivers

8.2. Challenges

8.3. Impact Analysis

9.Market Trends & Developments

10.Competitive Landscape

11.Strategic Recommendations

