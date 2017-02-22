Colorectal Cancer - Market Landscape Expected to Change Due to Promising Pipeline Therapies -Research and Markets

DUBLIN, Feb 22, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Research and Markets has announced the addition of the "Colorectal Cancer - Heat Map and Analysis" report to their offering.

Colorectal cancer (CRC), otherwise known as bowel cancer, is a malignancy originating in the colon (the large intestine) or rectum, both of which are located towards the end of the human gastrointestinal tract. It begins as a benign tumor, which is almost always in the form of a small polyp within the colon or rectum. It rarely occurs in the absence of polyps, although can arise as a result of an inflammatory bowel disease such as Crohn's disease or ulcerative colitis. CRC was the third most prolific oncological indication with regard to the number of new cases in the US in 2016.



The disease can be divided into two categories based on how advanced it is upon diagnosis. These are early-stage (adjuvant) CRC, which can be treated with surgery, and metastatic (advanced) CRC, which cannot. Therapeutic options differ between the two treatment settings, with therapies for adjuvant CRC aiming to prevent disease re-occurrence and those for advanced conditions aiming to slow disease progression while maintaining the patient's quality of life.



Targeted therapies have already begun to extend the lifespan of metastatic CRC patients compared with chemotherapy-only regimens. However, there remains an unmet need to improve the efficacy of treatment options and extend survival for these patients. Additionally, an unmet need exists for patients with KRAS mutation-positive CRC, for whom certain currently marketed therapies are not recommended.



Scope of the Report:



How is the colorectal cancer market landscape expected to change with regard to therapeutic type, due to promising pipeline therapies?

What are the clinical characteristics of currently approved therapies for colorectal cancer, in terms of specific safety and efficacy parameters?

How are clinical safety and efficacy parameters linked to the key unmet needs in this indication?

How will current late-stage immunotherapeutics affect the colorectal cancer market, and will they be able to satisfy current unmet need with regard to effective therapy options?

Are future product approvals likely to affect the treatment algorithm significantly?



Key Topics Covered:



1 Introduction



2 Marketed Products



3 Pipeline Products



4 Appendix



For more information about this report visit http://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/rr9rh8/colorectal_cancer

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716