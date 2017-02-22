WASHINGTON, DC--(Marketwired - February 22, 2017) - The nation's mayors will hold a PRESS CONFERENCE CALL on Thursday, February 23 rd at 12 noon ET to stress the serious impact that losing healthcare coverage would have on millions of Americans.

Boston Mayor Martin J. Walsh, Chair of the U.S. Conference of Mayors' Children, Health and Human Services Standing Committee, USCM Vice President New Orleans Mayor Mitch Landrieu, and others, will underscore the importance of the patient protections included in the Affordable Care Act (ACA) which have enjoyed bipartisan support, and protected innumerable Americans from the catastrophic cost of illness.

Mayors will also release a bipartisan letter to Congressional leaders with more than 100 mayoral signatures, as well as report on today's National Mayors' Day of Action -- Wednesday, February 22 nd -- which involves mayors across the country joining with key stakeholders, including residents, small businesses, hospital administrators, and others as evidence of widespread support of their message.

Mayors are using the MayorsStand4All in their social media to amplify their message today and beyond. To review the letter to Congress and a list of growing participating mayors, please see here.

WHAT: U.S. Conference of Mayors to Host Call on Affordable Care Act WHEN: Repeal HOW: Thursday, February 23, 2017 | 12 noon ET Conference Call Number -- 888-710-4016 Passcode -- 8954941

The U.S. Conference of Mayors is the official nonpartisan organization of cities with populations of 30,000 or more. There are nearly 1,400 such cities in the country today, and each city is represented in the Conference by its chief elected official, the mayor. Like us on Facebook at facebook.com/usmayors, or follow us on Twitter at twitter.com/usmayors.

Contact:

Elena Temple-Webb

etemple@usmayors.org

202-286-1100



Karen Hinton

Karen@fenton.com

703-798-3109



Sara Durr

Sara@durrcommunications.com

202-215-1811