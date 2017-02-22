Technavio has announced the top five leading vendors in their recentglobal talc marketreport. This market research report also lists eight other prominent vendors that are expected to impact the market during the forecast period.

Competitive vendor landscape

According to the research analysis, the global talc market has a limited number of vendors who are engaged in manufacturing different grades of talc suitable for a wide variety of end-user industries. The talc market also exhibits high entry level barriers as it is an investment-intensive business. Moreover, the presence of many similar products targeted at the same customers makes the market very competitive. Therefore, to lure the end-users to buy their products and to enhance their market position, key vendors need to invest in business strategies aimed at product development, product differentiation, and strategic pricing.

"The key vendors need to focus on developing inorganic and organic growth strategies to strengthen their position in the market, improve their distribution channels, and increase their penetration into different geographical regions," says Chandrakumar Badala Jaganathan, a lead metals and minerals analyst from Technavio.

Technavio chemicals and materialsmarket research analysts identify the following key vendors:

Golcha Minerals (Golcha Group)

Golcha Minerals is an India-based private company, which is one of the major producers of Talc in Asia. It provides talc products to various end-user industries such as agriculture, ceramics, cosmetics, food, paints, paper, plastics, pharmaceuticals, and rubber. The company operates India's largest talc mine and uses other mineral deposits from different parts of the world.

Imerys

Imerys is a French mining company, in the business of production and processing of industrial minerals. It is a key player in providing mineral-based specialty products for end-user industries. It uses technological expertise and knowledge of material science to provide synthetic minerals with characteristics properties. It offers four type of products such as functional additives, mineral components, process enablers, and finished products. Imerys talc, which is mainly involved in the talc business, is a part of the Imerys Group.

IMI Fabi

IMI Fabi produces and distributes industrial talc products for applications in polymers, paper, plastics, agriculture, paints and fillers, pencils, putties, ceramics, pharmaceuticals, and personal care industries. IMI Fabi provides a broad range of talc grades for several applications where it is used as an active ingredient and extender. The product portfolio ranges from the dark coarse talc grade to the ultrafine high-brightness products

Mondo Minerals

Mondo Minerals provides talc products for end-users like pulp and paper, paints and coatings, plastics and rubber, polyester putties, cordierite ceramics, food, personal care, and pharmaceuticals. Mondo Minerals mainly offer four different product lines for talc, Mondana, Finntalc, Plustalc, and Microtalc.

Nippon Talc

Nippon Talc offers talc products for several industrial applications such as paper, plastics, electronic components, ceramics, food additives, cosmetics, pharmaceuticals, rubber, paints, fertilizers, and agricultural chemicals. NANO ACE is one of its trademark products, which has application in resin fillers, electronic materials, crystal nucleating agents, as well as in value-added adhesives.

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. The company develops over 2000 pieces of research every year, covering more than 500 technologies across 80 countries. Technavio has about 300 analysts globally who specialize in customized consulting and business research assignments across the latest leading edge technologies.

Technavio analysts employ primary as well as secondary research techniques to ascertain the size and vendor landscape in a range of markets. Analysts obtain information using a combination of bottom-up and top-down approaches, besides using in-house market modeling tools and proprietary databases. They corroborate this data with the data obtained from various market participants and stakeholders across the value chain, including vendors, service providers, distributors, re-sellers, and end-users.

