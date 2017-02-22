Food-grade Alcohol Market Worth 12.86 Billion USD by 2022

PUNE, India, February 22, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

The report"Food-grade Alcohol Marketby Type (Ethanol, Polyols), Application (Food, Beverages, Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals), Source (Sugarcane & Molasses, Grains, Fruits), Functionality, and Region - Global Forecast to 2022", published by MarketsandMarkets, the market is projected to reach USD 12.86 Billion by 2022, at a CAGR of 3.9% from 2017 to 2022.

(Logo: http://photos.prnewswire.com/prnh/20160303/792302 )



Browse 48 market data Tables and 56 Figures spread through 122 Pages and in-depth TOC on"Food-grade Alcohol Market"

http://www.marketsandmarkets.com/Market-Reports/food-grade-alcohol-market-8581594.html

Early buyers will receive 10% customization on this report.

The market is driven increasing global beer production and popularity of craft beer. Also, the increasing consumption of alcoholic beverages in the developing regions supported with the expansion of potential export markets due to demographic and economic reasons, have developed a growing platform for increased alcohol trade which is in turn driving the Food-grade Alcohol Market.

Download PDF Brochure: http://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownload.asp?id=8581594

"Ethanol dominated the Food-grade Alcohol Market, by type, in 2015"

Food-grade alcohol is defined as a type of alcohol used in a wide range of applications in food & beverages and health care & pharmaceutical sectors. The Food-grade Alcohol Market, based on type, has been segmented into ethanol and polyols. Ethanol contributes to a larger market share as it is largely used in the production of alcoholic beverages. Ethanol is also popularly used as a preservative in the food industry to increase the shelf life of end products and in manufacturing colors and flavors for food applications. Due to its volatility, ethanol is widely used in the food industry as a main ingredient base for the manufacturing of a wide range of alcoholic beverages coupled with diverse functions such as preservative, coloring/flavoring agent, and coatings, hence boosting the demand for food-grade alcohol.

Make an Inquiry: http://www.marketsandmarkets.com/Enquiry_Before_Buying.asp?id=8581594

"Sugarcane & molasses segment to dominate the Food-grade Alcohol Market"

The Food-grade Alcohol Market, by source, is segmented into sugarcane & molasses, grains, fruits, and others which include rice and corn. The sugarcane & molasses segment dominated the market due to the increase in production of ethanol from sugarcane and molasses. The continuously low production price of raw sugar in the global market is fueling the production of ethanol from sugarcane and molasses. Sugar cane and sugar beet plants are the most abundant sources of sucrose, which is fermented to produce alcohol. The low production price of raw sugar in the global market has led to increase in the production of ethanol from sugarcane and molasses.

"Asia-Pacific is projected to be the fastest-growing market for food-grade alcohol"

Food-grade alcohol is used not only for manufacturing alcoholic beverages but also for food and healthcare & pharmaceutical products. Hence, as the demand for these consumables increases from end users, manufacturers use food-grade alcohol for making innovative food products. Europe has adopted the usage of food-grade alcohol in food, beverages, and pharma applications. The Asia-Pacific region is estimated to drive the market with the increase in demand for food-grade alcohol. The increase in consumption of alcoholic beverages and convenience food products are significantly impacting the growth of the market in this region, with the growing food-processing industry.

The Food-grade Alcohol Market report includes a study of marketing and development strategies, along with the product portfolio of key players. It includes the profiles of leading companies such as Archer Daniels Midland Company (U.S.), Cargill Inc. (U.S.), MGP Ingredients (U.S.) Sigma-Aldrich (U.S.), and Roquette Freres S.A. (France).

Browse related reports:

Alcohol Ingredient Market by Ingredient Type (Yeast, Enzymes, Colorants, flavors & salts, and others), Beverage Type (Beer, Spirits, Wine, Whisky, Brandy, and Others), & by Region - Global Trends & Forecasts to 2020

http://www.marketsandmarkets.com/Market-Reports/alcohol-ingredients-market-218698128.html

Alcohol and Starch/Sugar Enzyme Market By Type (Carbohydrase, Protease, and Lipase), by Application (Industrial, Specialty) & Geography - Global Trends & Forecasts to 2018

http://www.marketsandmarkets.com/Market-Reports/alcohol-starch-sugar-enzyme-market-5029793.html

About MarketsandMarkets

MarketsandMarkets is the largest market research firm worldwide in terms of annually published premium market research reports. Serving 1700 global fortune enterprises with more than 1200 premium studies in a year, M&M is catering to a multitude of clients across 8 different industrial verticals. We specialize in consulting assignments and business research across high growth markets, cutting edge technologies and newer applications. Our 850 fulltime analyst and SMEs at MarketsandMarkets are tracking global high growth markets following the "Growth Engagement Model - GEM". The GEM aims at proactive collaboration with the clients to identify new opportunities, identify most important customers, write "Attack, avoid and defend" strategies, identify sources of incremental revenues for both the company and its competitors.

M&M's flagship competitive intelligence and market research platform, "RT" connects over 200,000 markets and entire value chains for deeper understanding of the unmet insights along with market sizing and forecasts of niche markets. The new included chapters on Methodology and Benchmarking presented with high quality analytical infographics in our reports gives complete visibility of how the numbers have been arrived and defend the accuracy of the numbers.

We at MarketsandMarkets are inspired to help our clients grow by providing apt business insight with our huge market intelligence repository.

Contact:

Mr. Rohan

MarketsandMarkets

701 Pike Street,

Suite 2175, Seattle,

WA 98101, United States

Tel: 1-888-600-6441

Email: sales@marketsandmarkets.com



Visit MarketsandMarkets Blog @ http://www.marketsandmarketsblog.com/market-reports/food-and-beverage

Connect with us on LinkedIn @ http://www.linkedin.com/company/marketsandmarkets