VisoCon launches eyeson room for Dropbox in order to allow teams not only to meet in their shared folders but to find all presented slides synchronized there as well

VisoCon, today announced the worldwide release of eyeson room for Dropbox, a web conferencing integration which provides so much more than just group video calls. "We are super excited to present eyeson room for Dropbox at the Mobile World Congress in Barcelona next week", announces Andreas Kröpfl, CEO and founder of eyeson.

In direct response to the solution requirements of the Dropbox user community, VisoCon has launched eyeson room for Dropbox, a virtual meeting room which enhances online collaboration through the power of the web and mobile application integration. Dropbox users will now have the ability to schedule online meetings of collaboration with recording capability directly from within their Dropbox folders with the added benefit of screen sharing, chat and presentation to complete the workflow.

"There was a clear need to provide a group video integration in the Dropbox team folders," explained Andreas Kröpfl. "We are thrilled to launch the first web conferencing integration for Dropbox and we are happy to deliver the complete eyeson feature portfolio, plus some Dropbox exclusive features."

eyeson room is the ideal extension for Dropbox, enabling users to easily meet and collaborate with their folder members while presenting directly from their Dropbox folders at the desktop or mobile device. And the best is yet to come: All presented slides are synced to the selected Dropbox folder in real time. So, folder members who haven't joined eyeson room, stay informed. In a few weeks, it will also be possible to record meetings and store them in the selected Dropbox folder.

"The Single-Stream-Technology, eyeson's core technology, gives us the possibility to solve a real pain problem in web conferencing to keep the required bandwidth low", states Michael Wolfgang, CTO and founder of eyeson. "It enables group calls with unlimited participants, where everyone can be speaker and visible at any time with recording possibility."

Traditional group video calls are notorious for being very resource intensive. As the number of participants increases, most tools end up using a lot of bandwidth, become very CPU intensive and compromise on video and audio quality. eyeson rooms are not affected by the number of participants, use significantly less bandwidth and provide HD video quality, thanks to Single-Stream-Technology. So, in eyeson room up to 9 people can be seen on screen and up to 100 participants can join in online collaboration with ubiquitous multi-modal feature integration.

By using the very handy guest login, a feature enabling invitations non-Dropbox-members for easy access into eyeson room, collaboration can be expanded beyond Dropbox borders.

Curious? Visit us at MWC in Barcelona at our booth 8.1B61 or our website https://eyeson.team/dropbox/

View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20170222006176/en/

Contacts:

VisoCon GmbH

Petra Lechner

Phone: +43-316-3399-31

petra.lechner@eyeson.team