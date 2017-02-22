The global tuberculosis drugs market is expected to grow at a CAGR of more than 3% during the forecast period, according to Technavio's latest market research.

This Smart News Release features multimedia. View the full release here: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20170222005602/en/

Technavio has published a new report on the global tuberculosis drug market from 2017-2021. (Graphic: Business Wire)

In this market research report, Technavio covers the market outlook and growth prospects of the globaltuberculosis drugsmarketfor 2017-2021. The market is further categorized into two segments based on disease type into active TB market and latent TB market. The treatment of an individual with active TB is the priority for TB control, which is followed by the identification and treatment of individuals with latent TB infection (LTBI).

The global TB drugs market is expected to grow due to the development of advanced molecule test as well as the decreasing cost per test, especially in high-burden countries," says Sapna Jha, a lead infectious and rare diseases research expert from Technavio.

Technavio's healthcare and life sciencesresearch analysts segment the global tuberculosis drugs market into the following regions:

Americas

EMEA

APAC

TB drugs market in Americas

The growing incidence rate of TB in the Americas in recent times is expected to drive the adoption rates of tuberculosis drugs in the Americas. According to the CDC, an increase of 157 more cases of TB was reported in 2015 in the US, over the 9,406 cases in 2014.

The incidence rate increased in 2015 in four states such as California, Florida, New York, and Texas. According to the CDC, Texas reported 334 cases in 2015, which was 5% more than the previous year and South Carolina has witnessed around 30%-35% yearly increase over the years. The increase in incidence in the US is due to reduction or stagnant funding for prevention efforts nationwide.

Request a sample report: http://www.technavio.com/request-a-sample?report=55689

Technavio's sample reports are free of charge and contain multiple sections of the report including the market size and forecast, drivers, challenges, trends, and more.

TB drugs market in EMEA

In the European region, which include 53 countries such as Armenia, Ukraine, Georgia, Moldova, and Israel, about 50 new TB cases and seven deaths were reported every hour in 2015. The region has the world's highest multidrug-resistant TB (MDR-TB) incidence rate among new cases and previously treated cases. The causes behind the high prevalence rates of TB in this region are socioeconomic conditions such as poor nutrition and living standards, and lack of proper healthcare systems.

TB drug market in APAC

The high incidence and prevalence of TB are expected to propel market growth in APAC. As many as five of the high burden countries (HBCs), are located in Asia. India and China together accounted for the maximum percentage of TB cases in the region, with India being the highest TB burden country.

"According to a recent study, the majority of TB cases in 2015 have occurred in Asia, which accounts for about 55% of the global TB cases," says Sapna

The lack of healthcare infrastructureand limited access to facilities hinders the management of TB in the region. The demand for high-quality diagnostic tests is high in the region. However, the high cost of rapid and molecular tests lead to their limited use.

The top vendors in the global tuberculosis drugs market as highlighted in this market research analysis are:

Lupin

Otsuka Novel Products

Pfizer

Sandoz

Sanofi

Browse Related Reports:

Global Atopic Dermatitis Drugs Market 2017-2021

Global Multiple Myeloma Drugs Market 2017-2021

Global Human Respiratory Syncytial Virus Drugs Market 2016-2020

Become a Technavio Insights member and access all three of these reports for a fraction of their original cost. As a Technavio Insights member, you will have immediate access to new reports as they're published in addition to all 6,000+ existing reports covering segments like life science research toolsmedical imaging, and vaccines. This subscription nets you thousands in savings, while staying connected to Technavio's constant transforming research library, helping you make informed business decisions more efficiently.

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. The company develops over 2000 pieces of research every year, covering more than 500 technologies across 80 countries. Technavio has about 300 analysts globally who specialize in customized consulting and business research assignments across the latest leading edge technologies.

Technavio analysts employ primary as well as secondary research techniques to ascertain the size and vendor landscape in a range of markets. Analysts obtain information using a combination of bottom-up and top-down approaches, besides using in-house market modeling tools and proprietary databases. They corroborate this data with the data obtained from various market participants and stakeholders across the value chain, including vendors, service providers, distributors, re-sellers, and end-users.

If you are interested in more information, please contact our media team at media@technavio.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20170222005602/en/

Contacts:

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media Marketing Executive

US: +1 630 333 9501

UK: +44 208 123 1770

www.technavio.com