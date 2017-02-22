Global Overview of the Spray Polyurethane Foam & One Component Foam Markets - By Region, Product Type, Raw Material & End Use - Research and Markets

DUBLIN, Feb 22, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Research and Markets has announced the addition of the GlobalOverviewoftheSprayPolyurethaneFoam&One ComponentFoamMarkets - 5th Edition" report to their offering.

This study updates the information included in our previous study published in 2014. Data in this report has been extensively revised through a lengthy programme of interviews throughout the industry during the second half of 2016.



This report contains data on the production of both SPF (in tonnes) and OCF (in tonnes and number of cans equivalent) in 2015 and forecast production for 2020 split by major geographic region and country. In addition, estimated demand for both product groups in 2015 is provided for each region, for SPF segmented by type of application.



Thisneweditionexaminesthedevelopmentsencounteredintheglobal market over the past few years for both products. It also explores the markettrendsdrivingthedemand.



Scope of the Report:



BYREGION:



WesternEuropeandEasternEurope

MiddleEast&Africa

Americas

Asia-Pacific



BYPRODUCTTYPE:



OCFAerosolSprayCans

2KSprayFoam



BYRAWMATERIAL:



PMDI

Polyols-Polyether,Polyester

OtherMaterials



SPRAYFOAMBYEND-USE:



Residential&CommercialRoofing

WallInsulation

ResidentialFlooring

Tanks&Pipes

OtherApplicationse.g.coldstorage



Companies Mentioned:



Achilles Corporation

Akkim

Arkema

BASF Polyurethane Foam Enterprises LLC

COVESTRO

Demilec LLC

Dow Chemical

FLM Group

Grupo Plasfi SL

Henkel Makroflex AS

Icynene

Lapolla Industries

NCFI

Nestaan

Selena Group

Soudal NV

Synthesia Internacional SLU

Wolf Group Krimelte

Key Topics Covered:



1. SPF/OCF Introduction



2. SPF/OCF Executive Summary & Forecast



3. SPF/OCF Raw Material Consumption



4. SPF/OCF Technical & Commercial Background

5. SPF Review of Global Supply & Demand



6. OCF Review of Global Supply & Demand



