Global Overview of the Spray Polyurethane Foam & One Component Foam Markets - By Region, Product Type, Raw Material & End Use - Research and Markets

DUBLIN, Feb 22, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --
Research and Markets has announced the addition of the GlobalOverviewoftheSprayPolyurethaneFoam&One ComponentFoamMarkets - 5th Edition" report to their offering.
This study updates the information included in our previous study published in 2014. Data in this report has been extensively revised through a lengthy programme of interviews throughout the industry during the second half of 2016.
This report contains data on the production of both SPF (in tonnes) and OCF (in tonnes and number of cans equivalent) in 2015 and forecast production for 2020 split by major geographic region and country. In addition, estimated demand for both product groups in 2015 is provided for each region, for SPF segmented by type of application.
Thisneweditionexaminesthedevelopmentsencounteredintheglobal market over the past few years for both products. It also explores the markettrendsdrivingthedemand.
Scope of the Report:
BYREGION:
- WesternEuropeandEasternEurope
- MiddleEast&Africa
- Americas
- Asia-Pacific
BYPRODUCTTYPE:
- OCFAerosolSprayCans
- 2KSprayFoam
BYRAWMATERIAL:
- PMDI
- Polyols-Polyether,Polyester
- OtherMaterials
SPRAYFOAMBYEND-USE:
- Residential&CommercialRoofing
- WallInsulation
- ResidentialFlooring
- Tanks&Pipes
- OtherApplicationse.g.coldstorage
Companies Mentioned:
- Achilles Corporation
- Akkim
- Arkema
- BASF Polyurethane Foam Enterprises LLC
- COVESTRO
- Demilec LLC
- Dow Chemical
- FLM Group
- Grupo Plasfi SL
- Henkel Makroflex AS
- Icynene
- Lapolla Industries
- NCFI
- Nestaan
- Selena Group
- Soudal NV
- Synthesia Internacional SLU
- Wolf Group Krimelte
Key Topics Covered:
1. SPF/OCF Introduction
2. SPF/OCF Executive Summary & Forecast
3. SPF/OCF Raw Material Consumption
4. SPF/OCF Technical & Commercial Background
5. SPF Review of Global Supply & Demand
6. OCF Review of Global Supply & Demand
For more information about this report visit http://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/pnpltc/global_overview
Media Contact:
Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com
For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716