Polyurethane Chemicals and Products in South America 2016 - Covering Flexible Foam, Rigid Foam, Coatings, Adhesives, Sealants, Elastomers & Binders Market Sectors - Research and Markets

Research and Markets has announced the addition of the "Polyurethane Chemicals and Products in South America - 2016" report to their offering.

The report ispleasedtoannouncethepublication of the new edition of its report on the polyurethane chemicals and products markets in South America.

The information contained within the report is fully updated from the previous edition of an in-depth report on Polyurethane Chemicals and Products in South America, published in July 2014.The report presents market data according to individual PU product types and contains the latest information and industrydevelopments.



This new study updates and expands upon the information included in our previous study on South America published in 2014. The information contained within this report is based upon an extensive programme of interviews throughout the industry. The report contains both PU product production and raw material consumption figures with 2015 as the base year and market forecasts provided to 2020. The data is also available separately in a database format for subscribers, enabling the manipulation and output of data.



The report provides, by country, consumption estimatesforthefollowingpolyurethanerawmaterials for2015andforecastsfor2020:



MDI(MMDI&PMDI)

TDI

AliphaticIsocyanates

StandardPolyetherPolyol

PolyetherGraftCopolymerPolyol

PolyesterPolyols(aliphatic&aromatic)

PTHFPolyol

AcrylicPolyol



For each country, production data is provided for thefollowingend-usemarketsectors:



FlexibleFoam

RigidFoam

Coatings

Adhesives

Sealants

Elastomers

Binders



Key Topics Covered:



1. Raw Materials



2. Flexible Foam



3. Rigid Foam



4. Coatings



5. Adhesives & Sealants



6. Elastomers



7. Binders



8. Major End-Use Markets



