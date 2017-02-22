Research and Markets has announced the addition of the "Key Technology Trends in Europe 2016/17" report to their offering.

After a large increase in revenue over the last year, the growth of the information and communications technology market in Europe has slowed down somewhat this year. It is expected that ICT revenues in the EU states will rise by 0.7% to 686 billion in 2016. There had been a 2.9% increase in 2015. The IT industry has clearly experienced more development this year than the telecommunications market. Are the technology trends in ICT going to change together with the slowing growth of the European ICT Market. If yes, then which trends, at what speed and in which countries?

This EITO thematic report gives an overview of key technology trends that are currently shaping the ICT environment and industry. The Key Technology Trends 2016/17 focuses on mobility, cloud and big data in Europe distinguishing between Western Europe and Central Eastern Europe. This report is an excerpt from the more comprehensive ICT Market Report 2016/17 and includes the chapters that analyze macroeconomic developments affecting the ICT market as well as the chapters on key technology trends.

Key Topics Covered:

1 The ICT Market of Western Europe

1.1 Macroeconomic Developments Affecting the ICT Market

1.2 Key Technology Trends Reshaping the ICT Environment and Industry

1.3 IT Market Developments by Segment

1.4 Telecommunications Market Development by Segment

2 The ICT Market in Central and Eastern Europe

2.1 Macroeconomic Developments Affecting the ICT Market

2.2 Key Technology Trends Reshaping the ICT Environment and Industry

2.3 IT Market Developments by Segment

2.4 Telecommunications Market Development by Segment

Appendix

