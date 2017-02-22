flynas Celebrates the Ten Year Anniversary of its First Flight With a Single Price of 100 Riyal for all Domestic Flights

RIYADH, Saudi Arabia, February 22, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

flynas, Saudi Arabia's national airline, has announced the Ten Year Anniversary of its first flight in Saudi Arabia, with celebrations staged at the King Khaled International Airport, Riyadh. Passengers at the event took part in folk dances, and received free travel vouchers, distributed amongst passengers' bags, who were pleasantly surprised upon finding them.

(Logo: http://photos.prnewswire.com/prnh/20161004/414891LOGO)

The celebrations took place on the evening of Thursday 16th February with the slogan "Nas is Ten", at terminal 5 for domestic flights at King Khaled International Airport in Riyadh, where a large number of citizens and residents travelling on domestic flights participated in the celebrations.

During the celebrations, which marked ten years since the start of operations, several promotional offers were announced - the first of which being the blanket sale of all domestic flights at 100 Riyal for a limited 48-hour period via all flynas retail outlets either via their website or call centre on 920001234, for all travel dates between 1 March and 31 May 2017.

Bandar Al-Muhanna, Nas Holdings Chief Executive Officer, gave the following celebratory address:

"Firstly, let us praise Allah for the success we have achieved in only ten years since the first flynas flight - a very short period for any airline to achieve the success which we have with a fleet of 30 aircraft, completing 1,100 flights weekly across 34 routes, both domestic and international. None of this would have been possible without the blessings of Allah, and the professional and efficient staff which have allowed flynas to reach its prominent position in the region, and to achieve the success and win the accolades which we have so far. That said, we still consider ourselves to be at the start of our journey, as we strive to become the regions' leading airline, providing the best customer service, and flying to the most exclusive destinations with the best prices possible."