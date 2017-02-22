BLOOMFIELD, MI -- (Marketwired) -- 02/22/17 -- ProGreen US, Inc. (ProGreen), (OTCQB: PGUS), www.ProGreenUS.com, @ProGreenUS, is a U.S. company engaged primarily with investments in agricultural and real estate projects in Baja California, Mexico, both through its joint venture partnership with Inmobiliaria Contel S.R.L.C.V. (Contel) and through its majority-owned Mexican subsidiary Procon Baja JV (Procon). ProGreen has signed a 5% Promissory Note with the company's CEO, Jan Telander, for a second credit line of up to $250,000.

The Note is non-convertible and will be repaid within one year. As further incentive, up to 2,500,000 warrants with an exercise price of $0.05 will be issued as advances under the credit line are made.

"This additional credit line provides a continued favorable financing arrangement for ProGreen as we execute our business plan, with a ramp up of our activities in Baja California, until a later time that we would see it as an appropriate point to draw from the equity line financing. My confidence in our business plan and strategy, and my commitment to the success of ProGreen, are my reasons for personally expanding this bridge financing," says Jan Telander, President & CEO.

About ProGreen US, Inc.

PROGREEN US, INC., www.ProGreenUS.com, based in Bloomfield, Michigan, is engaged primarily with investments in agricultural and real estate projects in Baja California, Mexico, both through its joint venture partnership with Inmobiliaria Contel S.R.L.C.V. (Contel) as well as through its majority-owned Mexican subsidiary Procon Baja JV (Procon). Contel is now active in the high margin produce industry, growing crops for exporters to the U.S. market, with an abundance of land available for expansion under our JV partnership. Procon has recently acquired 5,100 acres of land with 4.7 miles of oceanfront on the Bay of El Rosario, for which a master plan is being drawn for the development of a very large, totally green, international vacation and retirement community called "Cielo Mar."

This press release might contain information, which may constitute 'forward-looking statements' within the meaning of the Securities Act of 1933 and the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended by the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. 'Forward-looking statements' are based upon expectations, estimates and projections at the time the statements are made that involve a number of risks, uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual results or events to differ materially from those anticipated.

