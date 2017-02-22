NComputing Launches RX300, a Cloud-ready Thin Client Built on Raspberry Pi 3

SAN MATEO, California, February 22, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Optimized for vSpace Pro 10, the RX300 provides an economic solution for high-performance Windows and Linux desktop virtualization

Today NComputing launches RX300, a cloud-ready, dual-screen capable and Wi-Fi ready thin client for Windows and Linux, built on the latest Raspberry Pi 3. Optimized specifically for NComputing's award-winning vSpace Pro 10 desktop virtualization solution, RX300 enables a high performance PC-like experience alongside cloud-ready features including NComputing's vCAST streaming technology support. Ease of deployment and centrally managed virtual desktop features make the RX300 ideal for use in SMB and education. The compact RX300 device offers the lowest acquisition cost of NComputing's product families ensuring an accessible desktop virtualization solution for customers.

RX300 combined with vSpace Pro 10 delivers full-screen, full-motion high quality HD multimedia playback with vCAST streaming technology support. Users can directly stream web videos or local media content resulting in significant reduction in overall server-side CPU usage, without the need for expensive GPUs. Users can enjoy smooth video and fast loading times utilizing the network bandwidth without server CPU bottlenecks, thereby supporting more concurrent users.

With integrated transparent USB redirection, RX300 provides extensive peripheral support including mass storage, printer, scanner, card reader and COM ports in addition to the standard keyboard and mouse. With secondary display capability via NComputing's USB dongle (to VGA or DVI monitor) there is added screen real-estate for increased productivity. RX300 versatility guarantees it's equipped to meet the expected standards for SMB and educational institutions.

RX300 comes equipped with two modes; 'Thin Client Mode' and 'Raspbian Linux Mode' provisioned by the IT admin. Use the RX300 as a locked down thin client for virtual Windows desktop sessions via vSpace Pro 10, or as a Raspberry Pi 3 device allowing direct access to the Raspbian Linux OS, with local programs such as how-to-code applications (Scratch, Python and Java), Minecraft and productivity tools for extended flexibility.

"Looking at the IT industry, Raspberry Pi has established itself as a robust and reliable device, one increasingly becoming viable within an enterprise setting," said Christos Golias, Head of Sales, Tarox AG, Germany. "The virtualization environment provided by NComputing's vSpace Pro 10 software coupled with the affordability of an RX300 offers an attractive IT deployment solution for businesses."

The RX300 is simple to configure and automatically receives updates from deployed vSpace Pro 10 servers. Administrators may define a device template with all settings and configurations, then clone and push it to new devices. Deployments are centrally managed and provisioned by the IT admin with vSpace Pro 10, allowing control of hundreds of RX300 devices with just a few clicks. RX300 comes bundled with a one year connection license to vSpace Pro 10, introducing an annual subscription model that lowers the cost of entry barrier for NComputing's desktop virtualization solution.

Young Song, NComputing CEO, explains: "Our vision is to make easy-to-use, powerful and centrally managed computing solutions even more affordable. The Raspberry Pi single board computer is renowned for its innovation, its portable size, versatility and economic viability, making it the perfect thin client. Matched with our vSpace Pro software, we know it will deliver what IT admins need and end users want."

Key Features of RX300 with vSpace Pro 10 Desktop Virtualization software include:

Full-motion HD video playback (1920 x 1200) via HDMI

4x USB 2.0 high-speed ports with full USB redirection, utilizing device drivers from the server side to provide broad peripheral support

Built-in 10/100 Ethernet and Wi-Fi (802.11 b/g/n)

Bluetooth 4.1

Provisioned access to both vSpace and Raspbian Linux OS

8GB internal Micro SD card and 1GB RAM

Less than 5W power consumption

Sleep mode for additional power savings

1-year vSpace Pro connection license and 1-year hardware warranty

Compatibility with vCAST streaming technology

Optional Features

Secondary display via NComputing USB dongle (VGA or DVI | coming Q2 2017)

VESA mount kit

The RX300 includes a one-year connection subscription* to vSpace Pro 10 for an MSRP of $99**.

* Requires license renewal for subsequent year(s)

** Excluding taxes

The NComputing RX300 series will be available worldwide in early March through authorized NComputing resellers. To learn more about the NComputing RX300, please visit

http://www.ncomputing.com/products/rxseries/

-ENDS -

About

To learn more about NComputing' RX300, please visit:

http://www.ncomputing.com/products/rxseries/

For images, bios and further information, please visit our press pack link here:

https://www.dropbox.com/sh/j2n7ix14ix2fl1e/AABC7RmpQnO6etUyT2aHTDDga?dl=0

About vSpace Pro

vSpace Pro is a fully integrated end-to-end desktop and application virtualization platform that works with NComputing technology. It delivers the features and performance equal to, or better than a dedicated PC user endpoint device. vSpace Pro is the ideal choice for organizations looking to take full advantage of the benefits of Desktop Virtualization, but do not have large budgets or IT staff to deal with the typically high cost and complexity associated with acquiring, deploying and maintaining a desktop virtualization solution, making it a perfect fit for the SME, SMB and education markets.

About NComputing

NComputing Global Inc, an NComputing Co., Ltd. company founded in 2003, is the fastest growing desktop virtualization company in the world, with more than 70,000 customers and 20 million daily users in 140 countries. Removing the barriers through a unique formula of simplicity, performance and value, NComputing's integrated solutions serve global customers in key verticals such as education, healthcare and government. To learn more, visit http://www.ncomputing.com