Global Pet Coke to Chemicals Market by Derivative, by End Use Application, Competition Forecast and Opportunities, 2011 - 2025: TechSci Research Report

Pet coke is a by-product obtained from petroleum refining industries and is a promising alternative to conventional fuels used in transportation and energy generation. The chemical is majorly used as a fuel in cement and power production plants, on account of its high carbon and heavy metal content. Due to its high calorific value as compared to coal, high demand for pet coke is being witnessed across the globe, especially from automotive and construction industries. Primary olefins and intermediates derived from pet coke have various end use applications in the production of various polymer, solvents, plasticizers, resins, etc. Moreover, demand for pet coke is growing due to it being less hazardous compared to other alternatives, and it complying with the safety standards set by the regional governments and industries. Over the next decade, Asia-Pacific is anticipated to emerge as a key market for pet coke, on account of anticipated economic growth in China, India and Japan.

According to"Global Pet Coke to Chemicals Market By Derivative (Propylene, Ethylene, Oxo Chemicals, Methyl Acetate, Acetic Acid, Acetic Anhydride, etc.), By End Use Application, Competition Forecast and Opportunities, 2011 - 2025", the global pet coke market is forecast to surpass $25 billion by 2025, on account of increasing industrialization and rising investments in the cement industry. Surging demand for pet coke as feedstock in various downstream industries such as chemical, construction, automotive, textile and consumer goods is expected to fuel growth in the global pet coke market during 2016 - 2025. In 2015, cement production dominated demand for pet coke across the globe and the segment is anticipated to continue its dominance in the market through 2025. Additionally, rising number of power plants is necessitating the need for pet coke for use as a fuel. Moreover, growing demand for pet coke in different industrial processes is anticipated to augur well for the market through 2025. BP Plc, Chevron Corporation, ExxonMobil Corporation and Essar Oil are few of the key players operating in the global pet coke market."Global Pet Coke to Chemicals Market By Derivative (Propylene, Ethylene, Oxo Chemicals, Methyl Acetate, Acetic Acid, Acetic Anhydride, etc.), By End Use Application, Competition Forecast and Opportunities, 2011 - 2025"report elaborates following aspects related to the global pet coke market:

Global Pet Coke Market Size, Share & Forecast

Segmental Analysis-By End Use (Cement, Power, Smelting & Others) By Region ( Asia-Pacific , Europe , North America , Middle East & Africa , & South America )

, , , & , & ) Changing Market Trends & Emerging Opportunities

Competitive Landscape & Strategic Recommendations

Report Methodology:

The information contained in this report is based upon both primary and secondary sources. Primary research included interviews with pet coke suppliers and industry experts. Secondary research included an exhaustive search of relevant publications like company annual reports, financial reports and other proprietary databases.

Table of Content:

1.Product Overview

2.Research Methodology

3.Analyst View

4.Global Pet Coke Market Outlook

4.1. Demand Supply Analysis

4.2. Global Pet Coke Market Outlook

4.3. Global Pet CokeMarket Regional Analysis

4.4. Market Attractiveness Index Analysis

5.Market Overview of Methanol Production from Pet Coke

5.1. Demand Supply Analysis

5.2. Global Methanol Market Outlook

5.3. Global Methanol Market Regional Analysis

5.4. Market Attractiveness Index Analysis

5.5. Methodologies

5.6. Cost Analysis

5.7. Merits & Demerits

6.Market Overview of Methyl Acetate Production from Pet Coke

6.1. Demand Supply Analysis

6.2. Global Methyl Acetate Market Outlook

6.3. Global Methyl Acetate Market Regional Analysis

6.4. Market Attractiveness Index Analysis

6.5. Methodologies

6.6. Cost Analysis

6.7. Merits & Demerits

7.Market Overview of Ethylene and Propylene Production from Pet Coke

7.1. Demand Supply Analysis

7.2. Global Ethylene Market Outlook

7.3.Global Ethylene Market Regional Analysis

7.4. Market Attractiveness Index Analysis

7.5. Propylene Demand Supply Analysis

7.6. Global Propylene Market Outlook

7.7. Global Propylene Market Regional Analysis

7.8. Market Attractiveness Index Analysis

7.9. Methodologies

7.10. Cost Analysis

7.11. Merits & Demerits

8.Market Overview of Oxo Chemical Production from Pet Coke

8.1. Demand Supply Analysis

8.2. Global Oxo Chemical Market Outlook

8.3. Global Oxo Chemical Market Regional Analysis

8.4. Market Attractiveness Index Analysis

8.5. Methodologies

8.6.Cost Analysis

8.7.Merits & Demerits

9.Market Overview of Acetic Anhydride Production from Pet Coke

9.1.Demand Supply Analysis

9.2.Global Acetic Anhydride Market Outlook

9.3.Global Acetic Anhydride Market Regional Analysis

9.4.Market Attractiveness Index Analysis

9.5.Methodologies

9.6.Cost Analysis

9.7.Merits & Demerits

10.Market Overview of Acetic Acid Production from Pet Coke

10.1.Demand Supply Analysis

10.2.Global Acetic Acid Market Outlook

10.3.Global Acetic Acid Market Regional Analysis

10.4.Market Attractiveness Index Analysis

10.5.Methodologies

10.6.Cost Analysis

10.7.Merits & Demerits

11.Market Overview of Dimethyl Ether Production from Pet Coke

11.1.Demand Supply Analysis

11.2.Global Dimethyl Ether Market Outlook

11.3.Global Dimethyl Ether Market Regional Analysis

11.4.Market Attractiveness Index Analysis

11.5.Methodologies

11.6.Cost Analysis

11.7.Merits & Demerits

12.List of Major Technology Partners for Production of Chemicals from Pet Coke

13.Strategic Recommendations

