Ad hoc-Mitteilungen

13,081 Euro		+0,105
+0,81 %
WKN: A0J2RH ISIN: NL0000395317 Ticker-Symbol: KWZ2 
Aktie:
Branche
Nahrungsmittel/Agrar
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
WESSANEN NV Chart 1 Jahr
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
WESSANEN NV 1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
13,11
13,234
18:45
13,159
13,193
18:45
22.02.2017 | 18:04
GlobeNewswire (Europe)

Wessanen: Wessanen 2016 Annual Report online

Wessanen has published its Annual Report 2016 on its website (www.wessanen.com (http://www.wessanen.com))

Our Annual Report 2016, titled "Passion for Organic Products", aims to bring to life how we live by our mission of healthier food, healthier people, healthier planet across all parts of our growing family of brands and companies

 

Important dates 2017

12-04-2017  AGM (14h00 CET)

21-04-2017  Publication Q1 2017 trading update

25-07-2017  Publication Q2 2017 interim results

24-10-2017  Publication Q3 2017 trading update

 

For more information

Ronald Merckx (CFO)
Phone      +31 (0)20 3122 126
Email       ronald.merckx@wessanen.com
Twitter      @Wessanen_250



