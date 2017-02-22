Wessanen: Wessanen 2016 Annual Report online

Wessanen has published its Annual Report 2016 on its website (www.wessanen.com (http://www.wessanen.com))

Our Annual Report 2016, titled "Passion for Organic Products", aims to bring to life how we live by our mission of healthier food, healthier people, healthier planet across all parts of our growing family of brands and companies

Important dates 2017

12-04-2017 AGM (14h00 CET)

21-04-2017 Publication Q1 2017 trading update

25-07-2017 Publication Q2 2017 interim results

24-10-2017 Publication Q3 2017 trading update

For more information

Ronald Merckx (CFO)

Phone +31 (0)20 3122 126

Email ronald.merckx@wessanen.com

Twitter @Wessanen_250

This announcement is distributed by Nasdaq Corporate Solutions on behalf of Nasdaq Corporate Solutions clients.

The issuer of this announcement warrants that they are solely responsible for the content, accuracy and originality of the information contained therein.

Source: Wessanen via Globenewswire

