INGENICO: Ingenico Group finalizes the acquisition of TechProcess

Ingenico Group finalizes the acquisition of TechProcess





Ingenico Group (Euronext: FR0000125346 - ING), the global leader in seamless payment, announced today it has completed the acquisition of 100% of TechProcess Payment Services Ltd (https://www.ingenico.com/press-and-publications/press-releases/finance/2017/01/acquisition-of-techprocess-leading-indian-online-and-mobile-payments-provider.html), a leading Indian online and mobile payments provider from its current shareholders (major global and Indian investors).

This acquisition strengthens Ingenico Group's position in India, where it is the leader on the terminal market with c.50% market shares and a player in online payments through EBS, an Ingenico ePayments entity.

