INGENICO: Ingenico Group finalizes the acquisition of TechProcess

Press release
Paris, February 22, 2017
 

Ingenico Group finalizes the acquisition of TechProcess
       

             
Ingenico Group (Euronext: FR0000125346 - ING), the global leader in seamless payment, announced today it has completed the acquisition of 100% of TechProcess Payment Services Ltd (https://www.ingenico.com/press-and-publications/press-releases/finance/2017/01/acquisition-of-techprocess-leading-indian-online-and-mobile-payments-provider.html), a leading Indian online and mobile payments provider from its current shareholders (major global and Indian investors).

This acquisition strengthens Ingenico Group's position in India, where it is the leader on the terminal market with c.50% market shares and a player in online payments through EBS, an Ingenico ePayments entity.

About Ingenico Group

Ingenico Group (Euronext: FR0000125346 - ING) is the global leader in seamless payment, providing smart, trusted and secure solutions to empower commerce across all channels, in-store, online and mobile. With the world's largest payment acceptance network, we deliver secure payment solutions with a local, national and international scope. We are the trusted world-class partner for financial institutions and retailers, from small merchants to several of the world's best known global brands. Our solutions enable merchants to simplify payment and deliver their brand promise.
Learn more at www.ingenico.com (http://www.ingenico.com)       twitter.com/ingenico (http://twitter.com/ingenico/) 

Contacts / Ingenico Group

Investors
Caroline Alamy
Investor Relations Manager
caroline.alamy@ingenico.com (mailto:caroline.alamy@ingenico.com)
(T) / 01 58 01 85 09		 Communication
Coba Taillefer
External Communication Manager
coba.taillefer@ingenico.com (mailto:coba.taillefer@ingenico.com)
(T) / 01 58 01 89 62
PDF VERSION (http://hugin.info/143483/R/2081154/783809.pdf)


This announcement is distributed by Nasdaq Corporate Solutions on behalf of Nasdaq Corporate Solutions clients.
The issuer of this announcement warrants that they are solely responsible for the content, accuracy and originality of the information contained therein.
Source: INGENICO via Globenewswire

© 2017 GlobeNewswire (Europe)