Energy Circle Plc - Framework agreement entered with Reliance Energy Ltd

22 February 20

Energy Circle PLC

("Energy Circle")

Framework agreement entered into with Reliance Energy Ltd

Energy Circle, a developer, builder and operator of renewable, clean and alternative energy projects, is pleased to announce that it has entered into a framework agreement with Reliance Energy Ltd ("Reliance") under which Energy Circle [may] [,subject to contract,] [acquire] one or more UK projects from Reliance.

Reliance is a well-established developer of electricity generation projects and currently has a pipeline of projects in the development phase with 240MW of potential generating capacity. This pipeline is expected to grow in the coming months.

It is expected that Reliance will identify and commence the development phase of projects (including completing permitting for the relevant site) with a view to Energy Circle then being offered the opportunity to acquire those projects. Energy Circle will pay Reliance a fee in respect of the projects it acquires. If Energy Circle acquires a project, it will complete the build phase of the project and commence operation.

The projects identified by Reliance will be distributed generation plants. These are plants which are connected directly to the electricity distribution network rather than the transmission network. The development and construction of this generation capacity will help provide much needed electricity to the UK during periods of high demand.

