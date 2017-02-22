JZ Capital Partners Ltd - Net Asset Value(s)

JZ CAPITAL PARTNERS LIMITED (the "Company" or "JZCP")

(a closed-ended investment company incorporated with limited liability under the laws of Guernsey with registered number 48761)

Monthly Net Asset Value ("NAV")

The unaudited Net Asset Value per Ordinary Share of the Company as at the close of business on 31st January 2017 was as follows:

Company Name Date NAV per Ordinary Share JZ Capital Partners Limited 31 January 2017 US$ 10.09

The NAV at 31 January 2017 is $10.09 per share ($10.12 at 31 December 2016), the decrease of 3 cents is due to expenses and finance costs of -4 cents and an increase in the ask price of the Company's CULS -2 cents offset by accrued income of 1 cents and fx gains of 2 cents.

Enquiries:

Company website: www.jzcp.com

Northern Trust International Fund Administration Services (Guernsey) Limited

Email: jzcp@ntrs.com