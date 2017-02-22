Microbial Enhanced Oil Recovery Market - Forecasted to Grow at a CAGR of 17.37% by 2021 - Research and Markets

DUBLIN, Feb 22, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --
Microbial Enhanced Oil Recovery Market is forecasted to grow at a CAGR of 17.37% during 2016-2021F, on account of increased activities in exploration and production activities in the oil and gas sector along with rise in number MEOR projects and field trails in various nations across the globe.
Aging Oil and Gas Infrastructure, Rise in offshore drilling activities, Need for alternative technologies, Economic & Environmental Factors, Lower Crude Oil Prices, CO2 Reducing Emission Policies & Rise in Demand for Fuel, are the basic reasons behind increased demands for the Microbial Enhanced Oil Recovery Market.
China has high exporting capacity for Natural Gas as well as is world's largest net importer of petroleum and other liquids, in part because of China's rising oil consumption. This has made Asia Pacific market for MEOR to grow during 2016-2021. Similarly MEOR Market for Middle East & Africa comprises of Oman, Kuwait, Saudi Arabia, Angola, as their most demanding nations for oil and gas owing to their high consumption demand for energy due to high industrial and manufacturing sector. North America has been able to maintain its high market for MEOR owing to its numerous MEOR field trials & projects especially in United States and Canada.
Companies Mentioned
- BP p.l.c
- Chemiphase
- ConocoPhillips
- DuPont
- Genome Prairie
- Glori Energy Inc.
- Gulf energy LLC
- Royal Dutch Shell plc.
- StatOil
- Titan oil recovery Inc.
Scope of the Report
By Metabolic Products
- Biomass Formation
- Bio-Surfactants
- Bio-Polymers
- Bio-Solvents
- Organic Acids
- Bio- Gases
- Bio-emulsifiers
- Hydrocarbon Metabolism
By Application
- Interfacial tension reduction
- Emulsification and de-emulsification
- Selective plugging
- Wettability alteration
- Gas production
- Biodegradation
By Location of Application
- Onshore
- Offshore
