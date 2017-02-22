Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - February 22, 2017) - Laguna Blends Inc. (CSE: LAG) (FSE: LB6A) (OTC Pink: LAGBF), a market leader in the distribution of hemp and cannabidiol products, has signed an exclusive license and distribution agreement for Canada with Iso International LLC.

Iso International (Isodiol), one of the world's leading suppliers, formulators and manufacturers of pharmaceutical grade cannabidiol (CBD) products, will provide Laguna with its experience in research, development and manufacturing and offer all of its current products to Laguna on an exclusive basis for the Canadian market. In addition, the two companies plan to mutually pursue beneficial business opportunities in the cannabidiol industry.

Isodiol is part of a group of companies that together grow and harvest hemp on an industrial scale, and process it to extract the cannabidiol to the highest available purity for worldwide distribution. In the 4th quarter of 2016, Isodiol reported unaudited sales of US$3,150,000 in CBD related sales in North America.

Ray Grimm Jr., President & CEO of Laguna Blends, stated: "Securing the highest quality CBD products for Canada is a pivotal step in our North American growth strategy. Isodiol is the dominant leader in the formulation and manufacturing of CBD products in the US and we are proud to align with the best of the best in the industry. I am confident Laguna will meet or exceed our projected sales goals now that we can offer all of Isodiol's products. Laguna is currently in negotiations with a third party in Canada that has extensive distribution channels for CBD and hemp products."

Troy Nihart, COO of ISO International, stated, "We are looking forward to expanding in to the Canadian market with Laguna Blends. The market place there is quickly shifting and with the anticipation of the legal landscape in Canada changing, our goal is to work with Laguna and our proprietary extraction methods to be the leading supplier of pharmaceutical grade CBD in Canada."

Under the terms of the agreement, Laguna will issue 3,750,000 shares subject to a 6-month escrow. In connection with the closing, Kannafund Holdings LLC will be issued 500,000 shares for consulting services over a three-month period.

The company recently closed an oversubscribed private placement for gross proceeds of $1,177,000 through the issuance of 7,849,000 units priced at $0.15. Each unit contained a full warrant, exercisable at $0.25 for 12 months, subject to an acceleration clause.

Laguna previously signed a distribution agreement with Isodiol to promote and distribute two new nano CBD Shots in the United States, NanoZzz for sleep, and Amp'd Up for energy, which are now available for purchase on Laguna's website. These additional products complement Laguna's "Caffe", an instant hot coffee beverage infused with both whey and hemp protein, and "Pro369", a water soluble, single serving, hemp protein drink, which is available in 4 flavours.

The company continues to seek joint ventures and acquisitions to expand its portfolio and will aggressively begin international expansion into Asia and Europe in 2017

The shares are trading at $0.22, well below the $0.80 target price given by Vancouver-based Fundamental Research.

For more information, please visit the company's websites www.lagunablends.com and https://cbdskincream.com or email ir@lagunablends.com. Investor relations is handled by Howe and Bay Financial, which can be reached at 604-449-5302 or email info@HoweandBayFinancial.com.

