Technavio's latest market research report on the global ultrasonic aspirator marketprovides an analysis of the most important trends expected to impact the market outlook from 2017-2021. Technavio defines an emerging trend as a factor that has the potential to significantly impact the market and contribute to its growth or decline.

This Smart News Release features multimedia. View the full release here: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20170222005611/en/

Technavio has published a new report on the global ultrasonic aspirator market from 2017-2021. (Graphic: Business Wire)

Srinivas Sashidhar, a lead analyst from Technavio, specializing in research on medical devices sector says, "The ultrasonic aspirator market is expected to show significant growth during the forecast period, due to the wide range of applications where these aspirators are being used, thereby broadening the market coverage of the device."

Request a sample report: http://www.technavio.com/request-a-sample?report=56649

Technavio's sample reports are free of charge and contain multiple sections of the report including the market size and forecast, drivers, challenges, trends, and more.

The top three emerging market trends driving the global ultrasonic aspirator market according to Technavio healthcare and life sciences research analysts are:

Introduction of combination devices for treatment of a wide range of disorders

Introduction of wireless ultrasonic aspirators

Use of neurosurgery navigation system for increased accuracy

Introduction of combination devices for treatment of a wide range of disorders

There are combination devices being introduced for surgical procedures. These ultrasonic aspirators are useful in numerous application areas, depending on the site of action or how the integrated aspirators are designed. Combination devices are used for multiple applications. For instance, Sonopet by Stryker has been used as both endoscopic and microscopic device for the resection procedure. The vibrational activity helps in the suction process for selective operation in the infected area. The ultrasonic aspirator by Integra LifeSciences is used in different combinations in surgical procedures for tissue damage, electrical shock, or any other combination effects. These devices are used for the treatment of a wide range of disorders, such as neurosurgery, general surgery, and orthopedic surgery

Introduction of wireless ultrasonic aspirators

With the advent of robotic technology in multiple streams of medical science, the ultrasonic aspirator market is witnessing a transition. Ultrasonic aspirators have been moving from their use as a combination device to their use as a wireless aspirator, reducing the equipment cost and installation cost of huge generators to run the device. The wireless device aims to be effective and efficient in the neurosurgery process, making it easier to handle for the professionals.

"Wireless aspirators can be battery-powered, which would make them cost-effective and less cumbersome, thus, leading to a higher installed base number in medical facilities throughout emerging countries," says Srinivas.

Use of neurosurgery navigation system for increased accuracy

Technological advancement has been an advantage to the ultrasonic aspirator device market. Conventional technologies have been replaced with advanced robotic technology for the neurosurgery market. The robotic technology aims at reducing the time consumption and reduction in pain caused during treatment. Robotic technology in neurosurgery helps in better navigation during the procedure and has proven to be more effective and accurate. With the prevailing use and demand for robotic technology, it can be projected that robotic technology and neurosurgery navigation systems would be among the key market drivers of the ultrasonic aspirator market in the future.

Browse Related Reports:

Global Surgical Microscope Market 2017-2021

Global ENT Endoscopic and Bronchoscopic Devices Market 2017-2021

Global Bioabsorbable Stents Market 2017-2021

Become a Technavio Insights member and access all three of these reports for a fraction of their original cost. As a Technavio Insights member, you will have immediate access to new reports as they're published in addition to all 6,000+ existing reports covering segments like patient monitoring devicesurology devices, and vaccines. This subscription nets you thousands in savings, while staying connected to Technavio's constant transforming research library, helping you make informed business decisions more efficiently.

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. The company develops over 2000 pieces of research every year, covering more than 500 technologies across 80 countries. Technavio has about 300 analysts globally who specialize in customized consulting and business research assignments across the latest leading edge technologies.

Technavio analysts employ primary as well as secondary research techniques to ascertain the size and vendor landscape in a range of markets. Analysts obtain information using a combination of bottom-up and top-down approaches, besides using in-house market modeling tools and proprietary databases. They corroborate this data with the data obtained from various market participants and stakeholders across the value chain, including vendors, service providers, distributors, re-sellers, and end-users.

If you are interested in more information, please contact our media team at media@technavio.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20170222005611/en/

Contacts:

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media Marketing Executive

US: +1 630 333 9501

UK: +44 208 123 1770

www.technavio.com