Global Digital Healthcare (EHR, Wireless Health, Mobile Health) Market: Trends, Opportunities & Forecasts (2016-2021) - Research and Markets

The market grew at a CAGR of 13.21% in the period 2011-2015 and for 2016-2021, the growth rate is expected to be at 15.05%.

The digital healthcare market is driven by surging adoption of use of smartphones, rising trend of home healthcare, rise in use of mobile health apps. Digital healthcare market is steadily gaining momentum in investments with government initiatives towards the digitization of healthcare along with the trend of value based healthcare. Moreover the need for streamlined and real time based communication between the patient and the doctor will present the market with huge growth opportunities and potential in near future.



In terms of region, North America has the fastest adoption rate of wireless health & mobile health based services along with rising adoption of EHR in hospital owned ambulatory care, with maximum market share in United States, while APAC and Latin America region holds huge opportunities accompanied with growth potential in Brazil, Japan , China and Indian Market.



Scope of the Report



The report provides coverage by Segments



Electronic Health Records (EHR)

Mobile Healthcare

Wireless Healthcare



The report provides coverage by Types



Applications

Sensor

Functionality

End-Use



Key Topics Covered:



1. Research Methodology



2. Executive Summary



3. Strategic Recommendations



4. Product Overview



5. Global Digital Healthcare Market



6. Global Electronic Healthcare Record Market



7. Global Wireless Healthcare Market



8. Global Mobile Health Market Size



9. Market Trends



10. Market Dynamics



11. Porters Five Force Analysis



12. Competitive Landscape



13. Company Profiles



Allscript

Biotelemetry

Cerner Corporation

eClinical Works

iHealth

Medtronic

Omron Corporation

Portea Medical

Practo

WebMD

