sprite-preloader
Mittwoch, 22.02.2017 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 554 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen
22.02.2017 | 18:31
(1 Leser)
Schrift ändern:
(0 Bewertungen)

PR Newswire·Mehr Nachrichten von PR Newswire

Global Digital Healthcare (EHR, Wireless Health, Mobile Health) Market: Trends, Opportunities & Forecasts (2016-2021) - Research and Markets

DUBLIN, Feb 22, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Research and Markets has announced the addition of the "Global Digital Healthcare (EHR, Wireless Health, Mobile Health) Market: Trends, Opportunities and Forecasts (2016-2021)" report to their offering.

The market grew at a CAGR of 13.21% in the period 2011-2015 and for 2016-2021, the growth rate is expected to be at 15.05%.

The digital healthcare market is driven by surging adoption of use of smartphones, rising trend of home healthcare, rise in use of mobile health apps. Digital healthcare market is steadily gaining momentum in investments with government initiatives towards the digitization of healthcare along with the trend of value based healthcare. Moreover the need for streamlined and real time based communication between the patient and the doctor will present the market with huge growth opportunities and potential in near future.

In terms of region, North America has the fastest adoption rate of wireless health & mobile health based services along with rising adoption of EHR in hospital owned ambulatory care, with maximum market share in United States, while APAC and Latin America region holds huge opportunities accompanied with growth potential in Brazil, Japan , China and Indian Market.

Scope of the Report

The report provides coverage by Segments

  • Electronic Health Records (EHR)
  • Mobile Healthcare
  • Wireless Healthcare

The report provides coverage by Types

  • Applications
  • Sensor
  • Functionality
  • End-Use

Key Topics Covered:

1. Research Methodology

2. Executive Summary

3. Strategic Recommendations

4. Product Overview

5. Global Digital Healthcare Market

6. Global Electronic Healthcare Record Market

7. Global Wireless Healthcare Market

8. Global Mobile Health Market Size

9. Market Trends

10. Market Dynamics

11. Porters Five Force Analysis

12. Competitive Landscape

13. Company Profiles

  • Allscript
  • Biotelemetry
  • Cerner Corporation
  • eClinical Works
  • iHealth
  • Medtronic
  • Omron Corporation
  • Portea Medical
  • Practo
  • WebMD

For more information about this report visit http://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/jkllb8/global_digital

Media Contact:

Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716


© 2017 PR Newswire