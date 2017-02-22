GATINEAU, QUEBEC -- (Marketwired) -- 02/22/17 --

-- The Acting Chief Electoral Officer has released the preliminary election expenses limits for political parties and candidates for the federal by- election in Ottawa-Vanier (Ontario). -- View the preliminary election expenses limit for political parties with a candidate in Ottawa-Vanier. -- View the preliminary election expenses limit for candidates in Ottawa-Vanier. -- The final election expenses limits for parties and candidates will be available on Monday, March 27. -- The limit on election advertising expenses incurred by third parties has also now been published. -- Election expenses limits for political parties and for candidates, as well as election advertising limits for third parties, are established in accordance with the Canada Elections Act.

