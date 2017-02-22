Regulatory News:

Gecina (Paris:GFC) has today signed a lease for a firm nine-year period, starting in the early 2018, with the Caisse Nationale RSI social security agency for all the vacant space in the "Dock-en-Seine" building in Saint-Ouen, representing nearly 8,700 sq.m.

This HQE (Exceptional) and BBC certified building offers good public transport links, thanks in particular to Line 13 of the Paris Metro and the future extension of Line 14, planned for 2019.

The terms of this transaction are in line with current market conditions for this sector, and identical to the assumptions for the latest appraisals.

On this operation, Gecina was advised by Cushman Wakefield and Racine.

"Gecina is delighted to welcome an outstanding tenant in this iconic building in the north of Paris. This virtuous building will, in the near future, benefit from the extension of Metro Line 14, and will successfully accompany the development of the Caisse Nationale RSI's activities over the coming years" declared Méka Brunel, Chief Executive Officer.

Gecina, a leading real estate group

Gecina owns, manages and develops property holdings worth 11.7 billion euros at July 1, 2016, with 97% located in the Paris Region. The Group is building its business around France's leading office portfolio and a diversification division with residential assets and student residences. These data exclude the healthcare portfolio, which was sold for 1.35 billion euros on July 1, 2016. Gecina has put sustainable innovation at the heart of its strategy to create value, anticipate its customers' expectations and invest while respecting the environment, thanks to the dedication and expertise of its staff.

Gecina is a French real estate investment trust (SIIC) listed on Euronext Paris, and is part of the SBF 120, Euronext 100, FTSE4Good, DJSI Europe and World, Stoxx Global ESG Leaders and Vigeo indices. In line with its commitments to the community, Gecina has created a company foundation, which is focused on protecting the environment and supporting all forms of disability.

