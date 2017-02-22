Electrically Conductive Adhesives 2016-2026: Technologies, Markets, Forecasts & Opportunities - Research and Markets

DUBLIN, Feb 22, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --
Research and Markets has announced the addition of the "Electrically Conductive Adhesives 2016-2026 Technologies, Markets, Forecasts and Opportunities" report to their offering.
This market is still set to diversify with the market for ACF in non-display applications reaching over $1 billion by 2026, due to the reliable properties, thinness and ease of processing.
Electrically Conductive Adhesives (ECAs) are becoming increasingly common to replace solders in a variety of functions, applications and industries. This report covers the three main categories of conductive adhesives available as safe and environmentally-sound solder alternatives.
Lower temperature interconnections can allow thinner wafers, and reduce warpage and breakage of solar cells. ECAs are expected to be used for interconnection in 20% of solar cells by 2025. LCD and OLED displays - ACFs have found a particular niche market in packaging flat panel displays.
The damage to the substrates can be reduced by lowering the bonding temperature during assembly. ECAs can allow lower temperature bonding. LEDs - It is quick and cheap to mount LEDs using conductive adhesives and the thermal penalty is tolerable if the adhesive layer is kept thin. RFID chips - Conductive adhesives are used for mounting temperature-sensitive chips on smart cards, because of low curing temperatures.
There are increasing opportunities for these materials as these industries move towards curved screens, flexible displays, in-mould electronics, displays designed for automotive, and e-textiles, all of which have stringent requirements for conductive adhesives.
Companies Mentioned:
- Creative Materials Inc.
- Daejoo Electronic Materials Co., Ltd
- Dai Nippon Printing
- Dexerials America Corporation
- Fujikura Kasei Co Ltd
- Henkel
- Mosaic Solutions AS
- Nagase America Corporation
- Seashell Technology
- Showa Denko
- TactoTek
Key Topics Covered:
1. Executive Summary
2. Introduction
3. Isotropic Vs Anisotropic
4. Isotropic Conductive Paste (ICP)
5. Innovations In ICP
6. Anisotropic Conductive Adhesives
7. Anisotropic Conductive Paste
8. Functions of ACPS
9. Anisotropic Conductive Film
10. Functions of ACFS
11. Innovations in ACF
12. Applications
13. Emerging Markets
14. Value Chain
15. Financials
16. Forecasts
17. Conclusions
18. Manufacturers
19. Companies Producing ICP
20. Companies Producing ACP
21. Companies Producing ACF
22. Company Profiles
